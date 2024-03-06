LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A local commissioner will serve as a delegate to the Republican National Convention this summer.

Wes Nakagiri is one of three delegates elected to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District at the RNC, according to a news release. The 2024 RNC is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Nakagiri represents Hartland Township and portions of Oceola Township on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.

Nakagiri was selected during the Michigan State Republican Party Convention on March 2 in Grand Rapids. According to the release, he received the most votes.

“I constantly hear concerns about open borders and the high cost of living,” Nakagiri said. “I am honored to advocate for the concerns of mid-Michigan residents during this crucial presidential election.”

Wes Nakagiri

Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District includes four full counties (Livingston, Clinton, Shiawassee and Ingham) and two partial (Eaton and Oakland). Brian Ignatowski of Hamburg Township and Patrice Johnson of Ingham County will join Nakagiri.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Nakagiri became a Republican Precinct Delegate in 2010. He was a delegate at the 2016 RNC, where he voted for Donald Trump.

Nakagiri is currently running for a fourth term on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Wes Nakagiri will be delegate at Republican National Convention