Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center in Richmond has helped children for 145 years

Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center is a nonprofit treatment facility that has provided services to youth since it was established in 1879 as a home for orphans. The faith-based center is located on a 90-acre campus on the southside of Richmond.

The main administration building at Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center in Richmond.

The center has been headed since 2001 by President and CEO Darrell "Flash" Gordon, a former Notre Dame football player, author and motivational speaker. The center also employs an executive director and several other administrators, according to its website, and leadership reports to a 13-member board of directors. Wernle is affiliated with Lutheran Services in America, a network of 300 social service organizations.

As ex-Notre Dame football champ cultivated reputation as leader, his youth center faltered

Until last month, Wernle provided residential treatment for children with severe emotional, behavioral and psychiatric challenges. The facility has 94 beds, but averaged only about 20 residents in recent years, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services. The average length of stay ran from six months to a year.

Many of the children placed at Wernle came through DCS, which has paid the center more than $30 million since 2019, according to state spending records. The center also is funded through an endowment and private donations.

After DCS revoked Wernle's license, an action that took effect Feb. 26, leaders of the facility are evaluating next steps.

