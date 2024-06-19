'We're very blessed to be a part of this community': Alliance YWCA opens second shelter

ALLIANCE − The need is still there, but Alliance YWCA now can house more women and families.

The nonprofit agency on Friday celebrated the opening of its second transitional shelter. The dorm-style property at 721 S. Union Ave. has 14 bedrooms, six bathrooms, common living spaces, shared kitchens and laundry rooms. It has been split between individual women and families.

The facility is named "Donna Jean's House" after Donna Jean Ermlich, a past president of Alliance YWCA who died in 2021. Her estate donated the money for the Alliance YWCA to buy the large triplex.

Stacie Bacorn, executive director of Alliance YWCA, helped to open the organization's newest shelter, a home on South Union Avenue in Alliance. Bacorn detailed the Leonard and Martha Goldrick Endowment Fund, which will help financially support the new facility.

Additionally, the United Women in Faith of Christ Methodist Church has established an endowment for the new YWCA shelter with funds from the Leonard and Martha (Carr) Goldrick Family. The endowment will provide financial resources to help the shelter.

The agency's main location on East Market Street has limited space, only housing six people at a time.

Stacie Bacorn, executive director of Alliance YWCA, said the agency has a wait-list of nearly 75 people seeking temporary shelter. She said Donna Jean's House allows the agency to reduce that list and provide individual women and families opportunity to transform their lives.

A children's play area inside the new Alliance YWCA shelter called Donna Jean's House at 721 S. Union Ave. in Alliance. The shelter opened last week.

Ten people − four single women and two families − have been placed in Donna Jean's House, Bacorn said.

Caitie Scott, president of Alliance YWCA board, said the second shelter was badly needed in the community.

Caitie Scott, president of the Alliance YWCA board, welcomes guests to the opening event for the nonprofit's new South Union Avenue shelter for families and women on June 14, 2024, in Alliance.

"I mean the homeless (problem) here in Alliance is just growing at a rapid rate and to be able to provide some relief to families in this community, especially those in need and maybe going through some monumental moments in their lives ... just does wonders," Scott said.

Bacorn, Scott and Korean Pow, program director at Alliance YWCA, said all the furnishings − furniture, toys, bedding − was donated. Most of the work was completed by volunteers. The nonprofit agency received a grant for security upgrades.

Korena Pow, program director for Alliance YWCA, gives an overview of the housing space on June 14, 2024, during an open house at the nonprofit's new shelter at 721 S. Union Ave.

"I think the most exciting part is that the entire community invested in this space. They showed up with their time. They showed up with their donation," Scott said. "We're very blessed to be a part of this community and it just shows you that we really look out for each other."

