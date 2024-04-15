'We're still here': Nashville students protest bill to allow teachers to carry guns

Hundreds of Nashville high school students walked out of class and marched to the steps of the Tennessee Capitol on Monday to protest a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed handguns in schools.

The Senate passed the bill last week, amid vocal protests that temporarily halted discussion over the measure as state troopers cleared the public gallery of demonstrators. It's now up to the House to take up the measure, which could happen as soon as this week.

The student march comes after over a year of action by youth, teachers, parents and activists in a push for tighter gun control measures after the deadly Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

One of the signs a student carried read: "We're still here."

Nashville area high school students gather to protest a bill that would allow teachers to carry firearms the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 15, 2024.

As they marched down Church Street toward the Capitol, the students were flanked by several Metro Nashville Police Department officers who helped guide them and block traffic. As they walked, Hume-Fogg juniors Ava Edmonson and Amelia Bogema shared what inspired them to join the event.

Edmonson said the Senate passage of the bill last week caught her and her peers off guard and inspired them to organize the march. She understands the intent behind the bill but still doesn't think more guns in school is the answer. She'd rather see a ban on automatic and semiautomatic weapons.

"We don't want this fantasy of the lawmakers of ... somebody coming into our school and some teacher hero with a gun to solve that issue," Edmonson said.

Bogema echoed that sentiment, saying more guns in schools and especially classrooms makes her feel even less safe than before. As she nears the end of her time in high school, she said she's thinking of what her younger siblings may face if the bill takes effect.

"I'm not fighting for myself; I'm fighting for my brother and sister," she said.

For each teacher who applies to carry a handgun, the bill lists out requirements for annual training, mental health screening, a background check and signoffs from district, school and law enforcement leaders. It does not require schools to disclose who is carrying.

'The fire for change'

Sarayah Shaw, a Hume-Fogg student who helped organize the rally, said the day was about more than just one march.

"This is a spark to continue lighting the fire for change," she said over a megaphone as she perched atop a pillar at the top of the Capitol steps.

Several students, along with state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and other activists spoke at the rally. Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose children attend Covenant, also spoke. She apologized to the students gathered for her ignorance on gun control issues in the past and the effects of gun violence. She has since taken action with other Covenant parents and a wider base of Tennesseans pushing for gun control measures.

She encouraged students to keep raising their voices for change.

"I'm here to tell you all you have more power than everyone in this building," she said as the crowd cheered.

State Democratic Reps. John Ray Clemmons and Johnson were on hand for the event, along with other leaders. Maryam Abolfazli, founder of nonprofit Rise and Shine Tennessee, also attended. The organization works to boost civic engagement on issues of safety and freedom. Abolfazli recently announced a bid in the Democratic primary for the 5th District seat in U.S. Congress, currently occupied by Republican Rep. Andy Ogles.

Letter opposing bill pushes for signatures

While the students rallied, a letter in opposition to the bill urging parents, educators and teachers to sign was making its rounds on social media. The organizers behind the letter said they intend to deliver it to Gov. Bill Lee and other lawmakers.

The measure was first introduced last year two months before the Covenant shooting. Debate over the measure became especially heated as the 2023 regular legislative session wound down in the fallout of the shooting. Legislative leaders punted the bill, along with all other gun-related bills, to the current session.

Supporters say it helps close gaps for hundreds of schools that do not have a school resource officer or are in areas with limited police. Opponents say it puts undue pressure on teachers and heightens risks for gun violence or accidents.

"While we all want safe schools and an end to gun violence, arming teachers with guns is not the way," part of the letter reads. "It ignores research that shows the presence of a gun increases the risks posed to children."

