What were the 'puffs of lights' in Texas sky? Likely had to do with SpaceX in Florida

The sighting of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left many Texans spiraling for an explanation as it left its mark across the sky on Monday.

The rocket, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, spurred many to share photos and videos on social media as they sought to understand the unexpected sight.

But can a rocket launch truly be visible from such a distance? Visibility usually hinges on factors like cloud cover, weather conditions, and trajectory, but, as evidenced on March 25, it can indeed occur.

Here’s what we know.

When did the SpaceX rocket launch on Monday?

The SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Carrying 23 Starlink broadband satellites, the liftoff occurred at 7:42 p.m. EDT, just after dusk on Monday, March 25.

Following the successful liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster completed the Starlink 6-46 mission by landing on the SpaceX drone ship named A Shortfall of Gravitas, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to SpaceX, this booster had previously been used in missions including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and four Starlink missions.

What was in Texas sky in March 2024? What were lights and puff of smoke in San Antonio sky from?

KAAB-YV journalist Yami Virgin shared a video online of the illuminating glow from the SpaceX Falcon 9.

"Omg. Anyone know what this is?" she wrote in the post. "Look at the video notice that there are other stars or planes and they do not look foggy like when there’s a lot of humidity but this thing travelled in like a cloud. And all of a sudden a big poof comes out the front of it! It travels in a circular ring forward from it and then a few seconds later, it just disappears."

San Antonio Express-Newsmeteorologist Anthony Franze confirmed that the video, which garnered more than 123,000 views, was indeed the SpaceX rocket that launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station late Monday.

But many residents are still hesitant to believe it.

"They’ll say it was Elon musk or a starlink satellite but bs they know what they are hiding from us," one user wrote.

Another said: "Bro, I refuse to believe it was a spacex launch i recorded it and it was right about my apartment. It split into 3 in a perfect formation but only with the eye u can see it bcuz they were smaller than the stars. A Florida space launch 2 hours ago is not gon just appear in Texas skies be [for real]."

According to Florida Today, what people reported as "moving balls of light" or "puffs of lights" in Texas were actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster rocket and payload fairings separating from the second stage after launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What were the strange lights seen in Texas sky?