We're officially on verdict watch

A historic trial on historic charges enters a new historic phase: jury deliberations. Two new giant pandas are coming to live at the National Zoo. And no, it's not your imagination: There have been a lot of tornadoes lately.

No verdict today

Former President Donald Trump’s fate in his historic hush money trial rests in the hands of 12 Manhattan jurors, with the verdict carrying the potential to alter the 2024 presidential campaign.

What's happening now: Jurors began deliberating Wednesday after hearing six weeks of testimony from a parade of 22 witnesses, including a felon convicted of perjury, a porn actress, and the former head of the parent company for the National Enquirer tabloid. Before being sent home for the day, the jury sent notes requesting to review sections of testimony from media executive David Pecker and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and asking to re-hear the jury instructions. They will resume deliberations Thursday. 👉 Everything from the courtroom.

Donald Trump stands with his lawyer Todd Blanche at Manhattan state court in New York City on May 28, 2024.

'Pandamonium' at the National Zoo

What's black, white and read all over? Yesterday's newspaper! Okay, what's black and white and coming to live at the National Zoo in D.C.? TWO GIANT PANDAS.

Let's get into it: Pandas have been deeply missed at the Smithsonian's National Zoo for the past six months. But on Wednesday, zoo visitors learned they have something big (and furry) to look forward to again. The zoo said it's set to receive male panda Bao Li and female panda Qing Bao, both 2 years old, from China sometime this year. The news comes after Mei Xiang and Tian Tian − who had been in the U.S. for 23 years − and Xiao Qi Ji, who was born in August 2020, returned to China in November following a bittersweet farewell in Washington. 🐼 Here's everything we know so far.

Giant panda Qing Bao munches on bamboo in her habitat in Sichuan, China, May 17, 2024. Together with Bao Li, she's coming to the Smithsonian National Zoo sometime in 2024, officials said.

A bumper year for tornadoes

This isn't a promo for the new "Twisters" movie. If you think there have been a lot of tornadoes this year, you're right: With at least 850 confirmed tornadoes so far and several major outbreaks, it ranks among the busiest years in recorded history. Even some of the most veteran storm chasers have been astounded by tornado activity so far this year.

By the numbers: Preliminarily, the U.S. has seen four days with at least 30 tornadoes rated EF1 or stronger, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory. The average is two a year. That likely puts 2024 in the top 10% of years. 🌪️ What's behind the uptick?

📸 See photos: Deadly tornado strikes Greenfield, Iowa.

Balloons filled with ... what?

Call it trash diplomacy. North Korea sent about 150 garbage-and-excrement-filled balloons flying toward South Korea on Wednesday, state media reported, prompting officials to warn residents to stay inside. The incident, reported by local news, citing military sources, comes as the North had vowed to retaliate against its neighbor after political activists launched propaganda-filled balloons across the border in the direction of Pyongyang. The two Koreas have been using balloons and even message-filled bottles floating down a border river as part of their information war for years. 👉 Here's what was found in the balloons.

