‘We’re moving forward’: Gavin Grimm undeterred despite Supreme Court’s actions

The Virginia teen at the center of a landmark legal battle over transgender bathroom policy said he is disappointed that the Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t hear the case but that he is ready to keep fighting regardless.

Gavin Grimm, 17, is currently suing the Gloucester County School Board for access to the boys’ restrooms at his local high school. A Supreme Court ruling in his favor would have set a nationwide legal precedent affirming transgender rights.

“It’s certainly disappointing, but we’re moving forward like we always have been. We’re ready to do whatever we need to do to protect the rights of trans students in whatever way we can,” Gavin Grimm told Yahoo News Monday afternoon.

The Supreme Court had previously set arguments for March 28, but decided to send the case back to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Richmond, Va. The 4th Circuit had sided with Grimm in April 2016, deferring in part to the Obama administration’s guidelines.

President Trump recently rescinded those guidelines, so the Supreme Court wants the 4th Circuit to decide again without taking Obama’s interpretation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 into consideration.

Gavin Grimm, 17, center, at his home with his parents, David and Deirdre Grimm. (Photo: Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images) More

Yahoo News anchor Bianna Golodryga asked Grimm if there is anything he would like to say to Trump, if given the opportunity.

“I personally don’t feel the need to speak directly. I think that my actions and what I’m going through right now can speak for me,” he responded.

Grimm said he would rather discuss what is actually taking place right now concerning the case, rather than hypothetical scenarios, such as a conversation with Trump.

“Right now we have this disappointing message sent by the Supreme Court, and we’re just trying to move forward in light of that,” he said.

