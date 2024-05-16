These were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in the past year

Hundreds of Wisconsin families had the daunting task last year of naming their newborn children.

Over the past five years, the names Olivia and Liam have landed at the top of the list of America's most popular baby names, but Wisconsin parents moved away from national preferences slightly, as names Theodore and Charlotte rose to the top of state's most popular names in 2023.

Here are the most popular baby names in Wisconsin for 2023

Theodore and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2023, according the Social Security Agency report. The name Theodore moved up the list from 2022's ranking where it was fourth most popular, whereas Charlotte has held the number one spot since 2020.

Most popular boys names in Wisconsin:

Theodore Oliver Henry Liam Noah William Levi Hudson James Jack

Most popular girls name in Wisconsin:

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Amelia Emma Nora Eleanor Harper Ava Sophia

Here are the top 10 boys' and girls' names for 2023 in the U.S.:

Once again, Olivia and Liam are America's most popular baby names, with 2023 being the fifth consecutive year that parents have chosen them for their children, according to the SSA. Only one new name landed on the top 10 list this year, with Mateo joining the ranking.

Most popular boys names in the U.S. in 2023:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Most popular girls names in the U.S. in 2023:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

What baby names are trending in the U.S.?

The Social Security Agency says social media had a major influence on parents in 2023. One of the fastest-rising girl's name last year was Kaeli. The rising popularity could be tied to YouTube and Tiktok influencer Kaeli McEwen or Kaeli Mae, who has millions of followers on both platforms.

On the boy's side, trending in third place is Eiden, which could be influenced by TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden's 1.6 billion views and over 3 million followers, according to the SSA. Here's the list of fastest rising baby names in 2023, according to the SSA.

Popular girl names in the U.S.:

Kaeli Alitzel Emryn Adhara Azari

Popular boy names in the U.S.:

Izael Chozen Eiden Cassian Kyren

Most popular names in the U.S., ranked

You can visit www.ssa.gov/babynames to view the entire list and see where your name ranks.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What are the most popular baby names in Wisconsin this year?