'If there were more Bretts ... the world would be a better place'' Thousand Oaks legend dies

Brett Taylor poses while volunteering for an event at the Thousand Oaks Police Station in this photo from March 2023.

The Conejo Valley community is mourning the sudden loss of legend Brett Taylor.

Taylor was found dead in his Thousand Oaks home Monday morning. Fondly known as "Brother Brett" among the first responder ranks where he volunteered for decades, he was 66.

"It's just a huge loss for us all," Thousand Oaks Police Chief Jeremy Paris said by phone Monday. "There's nobody else like him."

Paris said there was no indication of foul play. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said by email Tuesday that Taylor's physician would certify his death and could not provide additional detail.

Taylor was a ubiquitous face in the Conejo Valley and beyond, where he volunteered with police agencies and the Ventura County Fire Department. He also turned up at the local high school sports games as a volunteer coach.

We mourn in the passing of our brother, Brett Taylor. Brett gave his time volunteering to the department for 48 years. We will miss you.



Flags at Fire Headquarters will be lowered to half-staff in remembrance. pic.twitter.com/o3v9x1E19m — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) March 18, 2024

He was unable to drive, Paris said, and relied on a caretaker to help with errands. For everything else, he counted on rides from friends or on his two, well-traveled feet, which carried him on visits to his many friends up and down the rows of shops and restaurants on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

It was Taylor's caretaker, Paris said, who found him upon arrival Monday morning for a round of errands.

Tributes to Taylor exploded across social media when news of his death surfaced on Monday afternoon, including homages from state and local policymakers, police and fire officials, sports coaches and many from his wide net of friends.

Taylor volunteered with the Ventura County Fire Department for 48 years.

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered," the agency posted on social media. "We mourn in the passing of our brother."

Sheriff's Sgt. Rob Brady, who works in Thousand Oaks, met Taylor when he was a football player under Taylor's volunteer coaching at Thousand Oaks High School. The duo became close, Brady said, about 10 years ago after he joined law enforcement.

In recent years, Taylor became like family, joining holiday celebrations and birthday parties. Taylor and Brady's friendship came full circle when Taylor began coaching Brady's son as a volunteer football coach at Moorpark High School.

"He didn't have an agenda. His only agenda was to be around great people," Brady said. "If there were more Bretts in this world, the world would be a better place."

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Brett Taylor, a legend in Thousand Oaks, dies