Were you inside Fresno Yosemite International Airport on May 19?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone who was inside Fresno Yosemite International Airport on the evening of May 19 is being asked to monitor their health after someone with a highly contagious virus arrived on an incoming flight at that time.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the unidentified individual arrived at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on United flight 5591 from Los Angeles. That person was later confirmed to have measles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says that the person arrived there on Lufthansa flight LH7852, which according to online flight tracking service FlightAware, is the airline’s Munich, Germany to Los Angeles route.

Individuals who were at Fresno Yosemite International on May 19 from 8:12 p.m. to 9:12 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler, warns the Fresno County Department of Public Health. No other possible exposures to the virus took place inside Fresno County, officials add.

Passengers assigned to specific seats on United flight 5591 who may have been exposed will be notified, Fresno County officials say, but while the investigation is ongoing the Department of Public Health urges anyone who was at Fresno’s airport between 8:12 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. to take the following measures:

If you are immunocompromised, pregnant, or an infant less than 12 months old, contact your primary care provider and Fresno County Department of Public Health at 559-600-3332.

Stay home if you are having any symptoms of measles, such as fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes.

If you experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms.

Health officials warn that anyone exposed should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles or had measles in the past. If not, they are considered at risk of contracting it if exposed.

Those considered at risk would develop measles from seven to 21 days after exposure, health officials say, and should monitor for symptoms of measles through June 9. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days (until June 9) are no longer at risk.

Measles is described as a highly contagious virus and one infected person can infect nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals in close contact. Contracting the virus can lead to severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and death, especially in unvaccinated persons.

Fresno County Department of Public Health states that most health insurance covers the cost of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles (as well as mumps and rubella). Anyone who is uninsured or on Medi-Cal can get the MMR vaccine through the Fresno County Department of Public Health. For more information, click here.

