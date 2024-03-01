We were ignored. Now everyone can see mass migration is ruining Britain

It will be described as a bombshell, but the warning signs have been there for many years.

I have long tried to warn people that UK politics was heading in a sectarian direction, but it was too inconvenient for our political and media class to accept my comments. Mass immigration, diversity and multiculturalism have become gods that we are all supposed to bow down to. The difference this time is that this religious sectarian victory is here to stay.

I’ve been openly saying, too, that this new form of sectarianism will lead to the hard-Left Islamist party getting a foothold in Westminster. Again, people chose to ignore me.

As we saw in previous decades in Northern Ireland, sectarian politics can be ugly and violent. And this by-election has been very ugly indeed.

Galloway supporters turned Reform UK candidate Simon Danczuk at the only public hustings of the campaign. This was followed by a clear death threat made against Danczuk, who was described in an online post as a “devil”. A local business that backed Reform claims it was threatened with being burnt down. Worse still, on voting day itself, we saw Galloway supporters openly campaigning at polling stations in direct contravention of the law. The police seemed to just stand by and do nothing. After all, they fear being called an ‘Islamophobe’ much more than protecting our democratic system.

In the upcoming British general election, there will be a well-funded campaign that will focus on up to 30 urban constituencies that have large Muslim populations. By 2029, this could really hurt the Labour party, which will serve them right in many ways for an irresponsible immigration policy.

The sharp increase in postal votes which are open to abuse must also be investigated; it is going to make our country more divided than we have ever seen. In the Oldham by-election of 2015, even Left-wing publications described how very few people spoke English and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had low recognition, yet everyone was voting Labour. Perhaps it would have been more accurate to say that they had been told to vote Labour by their religious leaders and that, conveniently, their postal votes had been collected from their front doors.

Ukip came second and I branded the election “bent”. My words were written off as being a bad loser. But in 2019, in the Peterborough by-election, it was even more blatant. At the count, there was even a Labour teller who was a man who previously served time in prison for postal vote fraud. Mass postal voting is wide open for misuse and intimidation and, when used in a religious context, can transform individual elections.

Labour had signed up 24,000 people to postal votes in the Rochdale constituency. Until now, they have been the big winners of this new, badly thought through politics. But now it has come back to bite them. At the time of writing, I do not yet know what percentage of votes cast came through postal votes, but I bet it is a very significant proportion. This means that in some ways, the by-election contest was partly-finished two weeks ago.

But I digress. We should not be surprised by Galloway’s victory. He has done this before. The Bradford West by-election of 2012 was the first time that I had seen people in England voting purely along sectarian lines. The scenes of the victorious mob outside the count and the following day were unlike anything I had seen before, too. The tensions over the conflict in Gaza have mobilised huge numbers of Muslims and members of the hard-Left of British politics.

If you want to look into our political future, just consider the words of Chris Williamson, the deputy leader of Galloway’s ‘Worker’s Party of Britain’. On election night, he told GB News that more children are being killed every day in Gaza than were being killed at Auschwitz. It is vile, it is repugnant. But I’m afraid we can expect to hear much more of it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.