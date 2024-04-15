We're having loyal Costco shoppers share their grocery lists with us. Here are their favorite things to buy there.

Business Insider had 25 Costco shoppers share the items they frequently buy from the popular chain.

Certain staple ingredients — like vanilla extract, rice, and coffee — are worth buying in bulk.

You can find especially good deals on name-brand classics, like Dave's Killer Bread.

As the third-largest retailer in the US, Costco consistently aims to keep its millions of cardholders coming back for discounts and bulk buys.

The store attracts shoppers from all walks of life, from nutritionists to chefs to athletes, and everyone has a unique shopping list.

BI had 25 dedicated shoppers share what they snag on their Costco runs — here's what they said.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest has shopped at Costco for over 10 years and likes to buy certain ingredients in bulk

She uses these frozen-berry blends in her smoothies

berry blend.JPG

Frozen berries make smoothies refreshingly cold.Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Using frozen berries instead of ice makes smoothies cold and refreshing without watering them down.

This 4-pound bag of fruit comes with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Demarest mixes it with almond butter, almond milk, chia seeds, and cacao powder for a morning drink.

Buying salmon in bulk can be cheaper in the long run

packs of salmon in blue package wrapped in plastic

Salmon fillets freeze well.Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Costco sells huge slabs of Atlantic salmon.

Demarest often pairs baked fillets with brown rice and veggies, like spinach or broccoli.

This large piece can be divided into several servings, and you can freeze leftover fillets to make them last longer.

These prepackaged Starbucks frappuccinos are an easy, on-the-go coffee option

purple packs of starbuck frappuccinos stacked at costco

These Starbucks frappuccinos are a great price at Costco.Abigail Abesamis Demarest

These Starbucks frappuccinos are tasty, and buying them in bulk makes sense.

Demarest will often wait to snag these until there's a manufacturer's coupon to make them even cheaper.

Solo shopper Alicia Diaz lives in New York with 2 roommates but finds ways to make her Costco membership worth it

This 5-pack of Crest 3D White toothpaste can last Diaz and her roommates months

blue and silver packs of crest 3d white at costco

The Crest toothpaste is an economical buy.Alicia Diaz

Although one person can finish a normal tube of toothpaste in just a couple of months, the Crest 3D White bulk pack can last for six to eight months, even when shared.

Diaz said that since she shares a bathroom, it's more cost-effective to buy this toiletry in bulk.

These Kirkland Signature leggings are one of Diaz's favorite buys

These leggings come in multiple colors. Alicia Diaz

These comfy leggings come in several colors.

Diaz bought these leggings on a whim and was blown away, picking up three more the next time.

As a Lululemon fan, she said this cheaper Costco alternative is comparable to the name brand.

These individually portioned packets of Yakisoba make for an easy dinner

costco solo shopper

These Yakisoba packets are ready after just minutes in the microwave.Alicia Diaz for Insider

Frozen and portioned meals are great Costco buys for solo shoppers since they have a much longer shelf life.

Each box of Yakisoba contains six packets of noodles mixed with sauce and an array of stir-fry vegetables.

Diaz will often finish cooking the noodles in a pan with chicken.

Lisa Tanner feeds her family of 12 by buying items in bulk at the wholesale chain

These packages of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn kernels make for a cheap and delicious snack

jugs of popcorn kernels in orange boxes on shelf at costco

Popcorn is a customizable snack.Lisa Tanner

This 8-pound jug of kernels will last Tanner about a month.

She'll usually prepare two large batches multiple times a week as a ready snack for her 10 kids, popping the kernels with oil in a pan over medium heat.

You can eat as is or add your choice of toppings, like butter and salt.

Rice is a versatile and inexpensive side dish

white and purple bags of Jasmine Rice stacked together at costco

You can make rice in the Instant Pot.Lisa Tanner

Tanner also grabs a 25-pound bag of Thai Hom Mali jasmine rice.

She often prepares it in the Instant Pot to serve alongside meals like hamburger bowls, fried rice, and casserole.

Kirkland Signature sliced ham is a great deal and can work in a number of meals

packets of sliced ham in freezer in costco with price tag above it

The packs of sliced ham are good for more than just sandwiches.Lisa Tanner

She also buys two-packs of uncured extra-lean ham.

Although ham works great in sandwiches, Tanner will also add this ingredient to dishes like fried rice, quesadillas, scrambled eggs, and baked potatoes.

Tara Zeller drives 4 hours for each Costco trip

This FoodSaver has saved Zeller hundreds of dollars and makes her big hauls worth it

white and green box of FoodSaver at costco

The FoodSaver helps preserve frozen foods.Tara Zeller

Zeller uses the FoodSaver to ensure her frozen food lasts longer and doesn't get freezer burn, saving her up to hundreds of dollars since she can preserve her bulk buys.

Simply portion the food into your ideal serving, then seal and store it in the freezer for easy future meals.

These packs of souvlaki make for an easy dinner protein

black and orange backs of stacked Chicken Souvlaki at costco

You can cook these souvlaki skewers on the grill.Tara Zeller

These Greek-style souvlaki skewers are available in chicken or pork flavors.

Zeller will often grill some of the skewers and pair them with a side salad for dinner, then freeze the rest to whip up at a later date.

This shopper also picks up this large jug of Kirkland Signature maple syrup

beige jugs of Maple Syrup on a shelf at costco

This large jug of maple syrup can last for a while.Tara Zeller

Costco sells large bottles of pure, organic maple syrup.

The breakfast staple works great on top of pancakes, waffles, and French toast, plus it'll last for a while.

Majed Kassis runs the popular @CostcoBuys Instagram account, which has over 460,000 followers

Costco sells premade street-taco kits that are easy to assemble

hand holding costco chicken street taco kit

These Costco taco kits serve three to four people.Majed Kassis

These ready-made kits include taco essentials — 12 flour tortillas, chicken, cheese, lime slices, salsa, and cilantro-lime crema.

Each pack can feed about three to four people.

They're a hit among Kassis' family and ideal for when you don't want to cook.

These cinnamon pull-a-parts make for a delicious dessert or breakfast

costco pull apart cinnamon rolls with white frosting in clear and silver packaging

Costco's cinnamon buns taste great when warmed.Majed Kassis

Found in Costco's bakery section, these cinnamon treats are a delicious buy.

Each pack of 12 comes topped with tasty cream-cheese icing.

Kassis pops them in the microwave for 20 seconds to warm them and make them melty.

Just Bare's breaded chicken-breast chunks are a hit among kids and adults alike

costco just bare chicken chunks in green and white bag

These chicken nuggets came out great in the air fryer.Majed Kassis

Kassis compared a 4-pound bag of these boneless chicken bites to Chick-fil-A's nuggets.

She said they turn out wonderfully crispy in the air fryer and work well as protein on a salad.

Nutritionist Candace Nelson buys certain foods in bulk to whip up simple, wholesome dishes

Mandarins are an easy snack and chock-full of vitamin C

mandarins in a red net bag with a blue label

Mandarins can last for a while in the fridge.Candace Nelson

Nelson will place a handful of mandarins in the fruit bowl each morning to set out as a snack.

The easy-peel fruit is a great source of vitamin C and can last for several weeks in the fridge.

Kirkland Signature mixed-nut butter doesn't contain any added sugar or salt

costco mixed nut butter on a white counter next to bags of frozen blueberries and riced cauliflower

Mixed-nut butter is a great source of healthy fats.Candace Nelson

This wholesome mixed-nut butter combines almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds to make a delicious spread that you can add to snacks or meals.

Nuts are a great, wholesome source of fats — a food group that should ideally make up 30% of your daily calories.

Particularly, omega-3 fatty acids found in many nuts and seeds are good for heart health.

Snag a 2-pack of Dave's Killer Bread at Costco

dave's killer bread in green and black clear bag

You can make several meals with Dave's Killer Bread.Candace Nelson

With both 5 grams of fiber and protein per serving, Dave's Killer Bread is great for sandwiches and toast.

Nelson will often toast the bread and top it with nut butter and sliced bananas.

Salma Hamze shops at Costco for just her and her mom

This shopper buys this bulk tub of Folgers' classic roast to make drip coffee

displays of red bulk folgers coffee at costco

This large package of coffee can last a while.Salma Hamze

This 51-ounce tub of ground coffee lasts a while.

Hamze uses it to make drip coffee, though it can also be brewed with a machine or French press.

Costco sells large bags of these white-cheddar Hippeas

boxes of bags of yellow bulk hippeas at costco

Hippeas are a good potato-chip replacement.Salma Hamze

Hamze is a big fan of the bulk-sized bag of Hippeas — organic chickpea puffs.

She buys two bags at a time and enjoys this snack as a replacement for potato chips.

Taylor Farms' salad kits make lunch or dinner easy

hand holding a bag of costco's organic mediterranean salad mix

The Mediterranean salad kit is a good option.Salma Hamze

These premade salad kits come with everything you need for a tasty serving of veggies, including dressing and toppings.

The Mediterranean salad kit is Hamze's favorite.

Dana Engelbert drives 3 hours — 140 miles roundtrip — to buy these items in bulk

Kirkland Signature organic apple-sauce pouches are a great snack for kids

box of bulk applesauce pouches at costco

Each box of Kirkland Signature applesauce comes with 24 pouches.Dana Engelbert

Engelbert buys these apple-sauce pouches as a wholesome snack for her kids.

Coming in a large box of 24 pouches, they are organic, gluten-free, and added-sugar-free.

Costco sells packs of hand-pulled rotisserie chicken breast

bulk package of shredded rotisserie chicken at costco

This pulled chicken breast is great for quick meals.Dana Engelbert

The wholesale chain's rotisserie chicken is a beloved staple, but Engelbert often picks up this pack of hand-pulled breast instead.

It's a versatile meat option that can be added to salads, enchiladas, and more.

Combat seasonal stuffiness with these bulk packs of allergy pills and nasal sprays

displays of allergy medication at costco

You can stock up on allergy medication at Costco.Dana Engelbert

You can snag bulk packs of allergy pills and nasal spray from name brands — like Zyrtec and Flonase — at Costco.

Just make sure to check the expiration date and use them in time.

Gemma Acheampong's a Ghanaian track-and-field Olympian and semi-professional athlete who shops at Costco

This athlete opts for Kirkland Signature frozen salmon

black and white bags of frozen salmon costco

Each bag of frozen salmon is 3 pounds.Gemma Acheampong

Each 3-pound bag of Atlantic salmon contains individually wrapped pieces of fish.

Acheampong said she used to buy fresh salmon, but realized she would end up freezing most of it and started buying these packs instead.

She'll often bake a fillet with a marinade and serve it with vegetables for an easy meal.

Grapes are quite affordable at Costco

stacks of Grapes in clear packages at Costco

You can freeze grapes for a quick, refreshing snack.Gemma Acheampong

Costco sells 4-pound packages of green and black seedless grapes.

Acheampong will often freeze them to have as a crisp, refreshing snack during the summer months.

The grocery chain also sells green tea in bulk

green stacked boxes of Green tea at Costco

Green tea is rich in antioxidants.Gemma Acheampong

Green tea is naturally caffeinated and rich in antioxidants.

Acheampong may drink between three to four cups of tea daily, so she grabs these bulk packs of 100 bags from Costco.

Lizzy Briskin is a trained chef who likes to buy certain staple ingredients in bulk

Pure vanilla extract is a great deal at Costco

A hand holding a bottle of vanilla extract in costco

Vanilla extract can be a bit pricey.Lizzy Briskin

Pure vanilla extract can be a pricey ingredient, but Costco shoppers can snag a 16-ounce bottle.

You can use vanilla in various baked goods and breakfasts, from cookies and cakes to French toast and pancakes.

Sauerkraut is a great source of probiotics

A hand holding a container of Sauerkraut at Costco

Sauerkraut can add a tangy kick to sandwiches.Lizzy Briskin

Chock-full of natural probiotics to keep your gut healthy, sauerkraut can make a delicious addition to sandwiches or salads.

Plus, the ingredient, which comes in a 50-ounce container, can last for months sealed in the fridge.

Costco sells large bags of quinoa for a reasonable price

A bag of quinoa on the shelf on Costco

Quinoa is a trendy grain.Lizzy Briskin

A wholesome staple to keep in your kitchen, quinoa is full of plant-based protein and fiber.

Although the trendy grain can be quite pricey at other stores, you can snag a bag that's over 4 pounds at Costco.

Pair the ingredient with protein and veggies for dinner or use it to bulk up a salad.

Costco shopper Jordan Kuntz lives on the road full-time in a 27-foot RV

Rao's marinara sauce is a delicious, high-quality option

Rao's sauce display at Costco

Rao's sauce is a good jarred option.Jordan Kuntz

This shopper thinks Rao's red sauce is worth the higher price tag, and even celebrity chef Ina Garten has given this jarred option her seal of approval.

You can find a great deal on packs of two 28-ounce jars at Costco.

Add this sauce to a variety of pasta dishes or meat entrées.

Canned salmon is a great staple that doesn't need to be refrigerated

Wild Alaska Pink Salmon Kirkland

Canned salmon is cheaper than the fresh alternative.Jordan Kuntz

Canned salmon is a convenient source of protein that doesn't need to be refrigerated, so it's perfect for camping or road trips.

Kuntz drains the ingredient and serves it with mayo, onion, jalapeño, salt, and lemon juice.

Seeds of Change's microwavable quinoa-and-brown-rice packs make for an easy side

Seeds of Change quinoa and brown rice at Costco

These pouches of quinoa and rice are ready in 90 seconds.Jordan Kuntz

This microwavable pack of grains is wholesome and ready in just 90 seconds.

Add it as a side with a protein-heavy dinner, or use it as the base for a rice bowl.

Olivia Yi runs the recipe blog Costco Kitchen for over 35,000 Instagram followers

Pesto is a tasty ingredient that you can add to a variety of plates

hand holding jar of bright green costco pesto

Pesto is great on pasta.Olivia Yi

Yi wrote that Costco's pesto — made with Genovese basil and pine nuts — is one of the best store-bought options.

You can sauté veggies and meat in it or add a few spoonfuls to a bowl of pasta.

Kerrygold's pure Irish butter is a quality staple

Butter is an important ingredient in many dishes. Olivia Yi

Available in both salted and unsalted options, this high-quality butter is worth the higher price tag, according to the shopper.

This rich and creamy butter works well slathered on bread or used in decadent dishes.

You can freeze Parmigiano Reggiano to make it last longer

A hand holding a block of Kirkland parmigiano reggiano in the cheese section

Parmigiano Reggiano is great on several pasta dishes.Olivia Yi

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is aged over 24 months and boasts nutty and salty undertones.

Yi recommends adding it to pasta dishes or cheese plates and then tossing the leftover rinds into soup.

To boost the ingredient's shelf life, Yi cuts the cheese into chunks and freezes what she won't use right away.

Personal trainer Rachel MacPherson shops for her family of 6 at Costco

The Pom whole-grain tortillas are a versatile carb

Whole-grain tortillas at Costco

The Pom whole-grain tortillas are a great base for several meals.Rachel MacPherson

Costco sells packs of Pom's tortillas, which come with 15 whole-grain shells.

This wholesome ingredient can serve as the base for many meals, like wraps, homemade enchiladas, and quesadillas.

Snag top sirloin steak at a reasonable price

Costco top sirloin display

Sirloin is a lean cut of steak.Rachel MacPherson

Costco sells high-quality meat for fair prices, like this lean top sirloin.

MacPherson uses it to make steakhouse-style salads and sometimes enjoys leftovers as a side for scrambled eggs.

Salsa is great to have on hand to add to a variety of dishes

fresh salsa display at costco

Salsa is a flavorful dip.Rachel MacPherson

Garden Fresh's salsa sports a lively flavor profile that works with several dishes, like omelets, nachos, and baked potatoes.

MacPherson also recommended pairing it with Kirkland Signature tortilla chips.

Chelsea Schnyer's a bartender who shops at the chain for her bar on wheels

Cranberry juice is a popular cocktail ingredient

Vodka cranberries are popular cocktails. Chelsea Schnyer

Schnyer grabs this Ocean Spray cranberry juice from Costco to make cocktails and mocktails, like the Tropical Vodka Cran.

Shoppers can grab a pack of two 96-ounce bottles.

This shopper always picks up limes at Costco

bag of limes at costco

Limes are a versatile and fresh ingredient.Chelsea Schnyer

Limes are a common ingredient in many cocktails, from the base of a margarita to the garnish on a Long Island iced tea.

So Schnyer makes sure to grab at least three bags each trip.

These infused ice cubes are a fun drink addition

Hand holding colorful red and orange package of old fashioned infused ice cubes at costco

These infused ice cubes are an interesting buy.Chelsea Schnyer

These Herb and Lou's infused ice cubes are the perfect addition to an old fashioned that won't water it down.

Each box comes with 12 ice cubes.

Solo shopper Savannah J. Frierson budgets on each Costco run

These affordable croissants are massive

Costco croissants in clear package in cart

This pack of croissants comes in handy at breakfast time.Savannah J. Frierson

Frierson said these croissants may have been the reason she got a Costco membership in the first place.

They're massive, fluffy, and buttery, making for a great breakfast or sandwich base.

Make dinner easy with Kirkland stuffed bell peppers

Costco stuff bell peppers in clear container in cart

Simply pop these stuffed bell peppers in the oven.Savannah J. Frierson

Costco sells stuffed peppers with ground beef and rice.

Simply pop these in the oven and serve alongside dinner rolls for an easy weeknight meal.

Kirkland Signature thick-sliced bacon can last a while

Costco thick sliced bacon in white cart

Kirkland Signature thick-sliced bacon comes in two packs.Savannah J. Frierson

This pack of bacon is separated into two 1 ½-pound portions, so you can freeze one while you use the other.

Fry up a few strips to serve alongside eggs, or add a few pieces to a BLT.

Gabriella Sorrento said she lost 40 pounds with the help of these Costco swaps

Plantain chips are an easy snack

Barnana's plantain chips are slightly sweet and salty. Gabriella Sorrento

Sorrento said that instead of cutting out snacks on her weight-loss journey, she found ones that work with her lifestyle, like Barnana's organic plantain chips.

They're both salty and crunchy.

For a versatile spread, snag Good Foods avocado mash

You can add Good Foods' avocado mash to a sandwich. Gabriella Sorrento

Packed with healthy fats, this avocado dip is great for snacking or adding to a sandwich.

It pairs well with tortilla chips or veggies.

Siete tortilla chips are grain-free and tasty

Siete's tortilla chips are made with wholesome ingredients. Gabriella Sorrento

This grain-free swap for normal tortilla chips is made with cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seeds, and salt.

You can pair it with salsa or guacamole for an easy snack.

Elizabeth Blasi also said she lost 40 pounds by following the keto diet and buying some Costco staples

Kirkland Signature almond flour is a keto staple

Almond flour works great as breading. Elizabeth Blasi

You can grab a 3-pound bag of almond flour at Costco.

Blasi wrote that the ingredient was one of the reasons she was able to "sustain a strict keto diet for an extended period."

It's versatile and can be used as a flour substitute in baking or as breading in savory dishes.

Blasi uses coconut oil in a lot of her cooking

You can use coconut oil in cooking or baking. Elizabeth Blasi

The keto diet is chock-full of healthy fats, so coconut oil is a helpful staple to cook with since it has a smoke point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

She said she'd use the ingredient to make fat bombs, which can increase your macros and satisfy a sweet tooth.

Canned chicken is versatile and high in protein

Canned chicken is convenient. Elizabeth Blasi

Chicken is a versatile source of protein to keep on hand. Blasi would use it in homemade pizza crust or in "avocado boats."

Alana Al-Hatlani is a baker and her boyfriend is a chef — so they snag several foods from the wholesale chain

Prosciutto is available for a good price at Costco

Prosciutto can be quite expensive at other stores. Alana Al-Hatlani

Al-Hatlani said they often use the salty, cured pork as a replacement for bacon in several meals, like pasta or eggs Benedict.

Shoppers can snag the meat from the chain in two 6-ounce packs.

This shopper likes to snack on Theo's organic double-chocolate cookie bites

These cookie bites are wonderfully crunchy. Alana Al-Hatlani

Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth, these dark-chocolate-covered cookie-dough bites are crunchy and tasty without being overly sugary.

You can snag a 21-ounce bag at Costco.

Mama Lil's spicy pickled peppers are a versatile ingredient and offer a kick of flavor

Mama Lil's peppers aren't too spicy. Alana Al-Hatlani

These Hungarian "Goathorn" peppers are soaked in a sweet brine of vinegar, sugar, garlic, maple syrup, fennel seed, and salt.

They're vinegary but not too salty, making them a great addition to foods like pizza or biscuits.

Culinary judge Meredith Ochs prepares for the holidays by getting her essentials from the warehouse

Fresh Ocean Spray cranberries are perfect to bake with

The Ocean Spray cranberries can be frozen and used later. Meredith Ochs

Ochs loves fresh produce, so she gets excited when the 2-pound bags of Ocean Spray cranberries hit store shelves.

She grabs two and freezes one since they keep beautifully in the freezer. She can then bake cranberry-crumb cake any time of year.

Pom Wonderful pomegranates can dress up dining tables and elegant dishes

Pom Wonderful pomegranates are a juicy, delicious snack. Meredith Ochs

To Ochs, fresh pomegranates are beautiful both inside and out. Their blush skin is part of autumn's palette, and their round shape makes them look like natural ornaments.

Inside, pomegranates are packed with juicy arils that add a ruby-red color and tart flavor to salads, dips, and desserts.

To eat, score the peel with a knife and gently break them up by hand in a big bowl of water. The ready-to-eat arils will sink to the bottom.

Kirkland Signature praline pecans are a good addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes

Kirkland Signature pecans can be eaten as a snack or sprinkled on top of a casserole. Meredith Ochs

Kirkland Signature praline pecans are a Costco favorite. Ochs buys them during the holidays to add sweetness and crunch to various dishes.

Pecans have a distinct buttery, slightly woody taste that's enhanced by the sugary praline coating.

She likes to crumble them over a Thanksgiving sweet-potato casserole, toss them into salads with goat cheese, and top pancakes with them for a decadent breakfast. They're also great on a cheese plate.

Veronica Thatcher has worked at Costco for over 17 years, so she knows the best things to get for her family

The Crazy Cuizine Mandarin orange chicken is delicious

The Crazy Cuizine orange chicken is sweet and tangy. Veronica Thatcher

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin-orange chicken is a family favorite on Thatcher's menu twice a month. Each pack contains lightly battered chicken breast and rib meat and a sweet and tangy orange sauce.

This meal is great for a quick, easy dinner in less than 20 minutes.

Each box contains 4 pounds of chicken with two packets of orange sauce.

Mission Carb Balance tortillas are great for tacos and wraps

The Mission Carb Balance tortillas are perfect for tacos or wraps. Veronica Thatcher

Mission Carb Balance tortillas are one of Thatcher's favorite products and are versatile enough for mini pizzas, wraps, and countless other meals.

They contain 4 grams of net carbs and 0 grams of sugar per serving.

Pro baker Molly Allen grabs her staple ingredients from the chain

Allen goes through a lot of butter at home

Kirkland Signature butter comes in a pack of four. Molly Allen

Most of Allen's baked goods, especially cookies, start with several sticks of butter.

She always uses unsalted butter for baking, and she can grab a big package at Costco for less money than if she bought smaller ones at the grocery store.

A pack of Kirkland Signature unsalted butter comes with four 1-pound boxes.

Allen uses the Kirkland Signature semisweet chocolate chips in a variety of ways

Kirkland Signature chocolate chips come in handy when baking. Molly Allen

You can't make chocolate-chip cookies without this key ingredient.

Allen will melt it and dip cookies, pretzel rods, and marshmallows in it for a fun, flavorful twist.

She picks up a 4 ½-pound bag of Kirkland Signature semisweet chocolate chips.

Janice Costa has curated a shopping list for people who hate cooking

The Fresh Additions individually portioned, cooked chicken breast is great for salads

Fresh Additions chicken-breast bites can go on salads or in a sandwich. Janice Costa

Costa said the Fresh Additions pre-grilled chicken is a great ingredient to keep around to throw on top of bagged salad greens, put on a sandwich, or just heat and eat on its own.

She thinks it makes portion control easy and keeps a few packages in the fridge and freezes the rest.

The Happy Village organic frozen dark cherries are a great dessert

The Happy Village frozen cherries are a great snack. Janice Costa

For Costa, frozen fruit is a late-night snack that's almost as good as ice cream.

Full of antioxidants, dark cherries are her favorite. She eats them right out of the bag but they're also good on top of yogurt or salads or in a smoothie.

She's also experimented with baking them into crescent rolls for a quick, simple dessert.

Costa dislikes fish but loves the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids

The Pure Alaska Omega salmon oil have omega-3 fatty acids. Janice Costa

Costa isn't a fan of fish but her doctor has recommended having it several times a week.

The Pure Alaska Omega salmon oil is a great compromise since it gives her the nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids — like improved heart health and reduced inflammation — without making her house smell like fish.

Solo shopper Karlin Krishnaswami looks for as many essentials as she can find

Red's keto-friendly Egg'wiches with turkey sausage hit the spot

Red's Egg'wiches are made with egg patties instead of bread. Karlin Krishnaswami

Krishnaswami is a big fan of Red's keto-friendly quick and easy Egg'wiches. They take just over a minute and a half to microwave and taste great with Frank's RedHot sauce. One Egg'wich usually keeps her full until morning snack time, though she sometimes supplements it with toast or a smoothie.

She recommends taking the cheese off before you cook the Egg'wich. If you microwave it without doing so, she's found the cheese will melt off.

Precooked meals from Costco save the day

The precooked meals at Costco can save time. Karlin Krishnaswami

Whether they're made in-house by Costco employees or one of the many brands in the refrigerated cases, you don't need to be a family of four to benefit from buying the warehouse's prepared meals.

Krishnaswami buys meals for herself and makes a list of the use- or freeze-by dates and hangs it on her fridge. Then, she removes a portion or two for the fridge and portions out the rest for the freezer.

This way, she doesn't have to thaw more food than she wants while saving time.

Lindy Vogel, a mom of 6, grabs necessities for low-effort meals

Tasty Bite organic madras lentils are her go-to meal for chaotic days

The pouches of Tasty Bite organic madras lentils make great lunches or dinners. Lindy Vogel

As a mom with teens in extracurricular activities, Vogel finds these microwavable pouches of Tasty Bite organic madras lentils make ideal pre-practice dinners.

Vogel loves serving her kids a hot meal, even though they can't always eat dinner together as a family.

Vogel's kids enjoy the EastWest Cuisine chicken-and-vegetable curry

The EastWest Cuisine vegetable-and-chicken curry has a mild amount of spice. Lindy Vogel

With microwave and boil-in-bag options, it's fairly effortless for Vogel to prepare the EastWest Cuisine vegetable-and-chicken curry. The mild spice also means Vogel's picky kids will eat it.

She also likes that the recipe contains cauliflower and peas — veggies her family doesn't eat enough of otherwise.

Executive member Dominic Bucca gets dinner items for his 2-person household

Bucca stocks up on Kirkland Signature frozen white shrimp

Bucca adds Kirkland Signature frozen white shrimp to pasta dishes. Dominic Bucca

Bucca always makes room in his freezer for these easy-peel, cleaned shrimp.

He uses them in classic shrimp scampi with tons of garlic. They're also great for pasta, cioppino, or restaurant-sized shrimp cocktails at home.

The Maldon sea-salt flakes taste great on so many foods

Maldon sea-salt flakes are many chefs' go-to seasoning. Dominic Bucca

As someone who's worked in the food industry, Bucca has learned that Maldon sea-salt flakes are many chefs' go-to seasoning.

He finds that it's the best, flakiest salt available. Bucca plans on stocking up until he runs out of pantry space.

