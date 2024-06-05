'We're going to keep trying.' Stark Solar asks commissioners to reconsider farm opposition

Chris Simmons, Stark Solar project manager, on Wednesday urged Stark County commissioners to change their position on the proposed 150-megawatt solar farm in Washington Township near Alliance.

CANTON − Stark Solar, the company behind a proposed 150-megawatt solar farm in Washington Township, asked county commissioners to reverse their position and support the project.

Chris Simmons, project manager for Stark Solar, addressed the three-member board Wednesday during the public speaks portion of the meeting. He urged commissioners to consider the benefits of the solar farm.

"I understand that you have recently made decision to oppose the Stark Solar project based on the same decision made by the Washington Township trustees," he said. "But I believe the growing support for Stark Solar and the economic benefits outweigh the local opposition, and I would ask you to reconsider your position."

The commissioners originally voted to oppose the project at the board's meeting May 15.

At the time, Commissioner Richard Regula said the board wanted to follow the lead of the Washington Township trustees, who voted to oppose the project in February.

Stark Solar facility in Washington Township moving ahead

Senate Bill 52 gives local governments a say in the process for large wind and solar projects. Because of this, representative from the county commissioners and the township trustees can vote on the Ohio Power Siting Board and vote to oppose projects.

But the Stark Solar project is partially grandfathered in from the rule, so opposition from the county commissioners and township trustees will not halt the project.

Instead, their resolutions will be presented to the Ohio Power Siting Board when it comes to approving the project.

The county and township do have the opportunity to join the Siting Board as local members, joining seven permanent members. Each member gets one vote with proposals needing a simple majority to pass.

Stark Solar makes farm pitch

At Wednesday's meeting, Simmons highlighted local benefits of the solar farm in Stark County.

He said the project would generate over $57 million in tax revenue, benefiting Marlington Local Schools, Stark County, Washington Township, Stark Parks and public libraries. He added the solar farm will generate enough energy to power over 27,000 homes.

Simmons said his company has held numerous public sessions to inform the community about the project. He said it has submitted studies to the Siting Board investigating the environmental impact as well as coordinated an emergency response plan with local first responders.

"Our project is a necessary component in Ohio's evolving energy mix as power demand continues to increase dramatically," Simmons said. "Stark Solar will bring significant economic benefits to the community while adhering to some of the most stringent permitting rules in the nation."

David Russell Jr., an organizer for the Ohio Operating Engineers Trade Union, also spoke during the meeting. He said the union supports the solar project because it will employ people in the community.

"We would like the commissioners to please consider supporting this project because it'll put local workers to work," he said.

The Stark Solar project also garnered support from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, which put out a statement criticizing the commissioners' decision to oppose it.

Simmons said his company plans to continue forward with the project.

"We're going to keep trying," he said after the meeting.

