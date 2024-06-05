'We're either growing or we're dying.' Stark County housing study shows there's a shortage

A house is shown with a sign that reads "for sale" in Canton in this file photo from 2022.

Stark County officials want to draw in new businesses, but a shortage of adequate housing options could hinder economic development.

That's according to preliminary results from a countywide housing study commissioned by the county commissioners and Stark Economic Development Board.

Housing is a priority for employers that want to move into the county, said Ray Hexamer, president of the Stark Economic Development Board.

"One of the questions that we continually get from companies looking at the area is, 'What's your housing situation?'" he said.

Next Move Group LLC was hired to conduct the study. CEO Chuck Sexton presented an overview of results to the county commissioners at a work session Tuesday.

Findings of the study, which is looking at owned and rental properties, indicate there are not enough housing units for Stark County households, and low income residents are being priced out of the market.

The study estimates there are 114,181 households in Stark County, but only 88,086 housing units available, not counting rental properties.

"There's a downward pressure in the market," Sexton said while presenting the findings. "You don't have enough housing stock, especially in this middle to low income [bracket]."

Because of the shortage, people of high income are oftentimes staying in middle income homes, Sexton said. This puts a downward pressure on low income folks who don't have housing options as a result.

The lack of housing could lead to population loss, Sexton said. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the population in Stark County already declined 2,148 people from 2020 to 2023.

"You're projected to lose population in, really, your entry level and blue collar workforce in the next five years," he said. "You just don't have a place for folks currently in these levels to live."

Additionally, houses on the market are expensive. Sexton said the options available may not be meeting the needs of people who want to move.

He said he went with a colleague to tour a sample home of a new neighborhood in the county. The homes were priced at around $490,000 for 1,800 square feet to 2,000 square feet.

"A lot of people that are making this much money, they are typically married, a lot of times they have one to two children in the household," he said. "Those homes aren't big enough for the lifestyle that those individuals want."

Hot housing market: Canton-Massillon region moves up to No. 2 in national ranking

How can the county begin to address the housing shortage?

The study included several strategies to address the need for housing options.

Suggestions center around encouraging new housing development by driving down costs for developers.

"This is a desirable place," Sexton said. "People want to be here, the housing market is hot. We just need the right type of housing being built."

The Canton-Massillon area has been ranked No. 2 nationally by The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com for emerging housing markets. The report featured "housing markets that offer shoppers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies that are attractive, but not too crowded."

Education around affordable housing is the first proposed strategy.

Sexton said more awareness in the community will help prevent unfriendly attitudes toward new development.

"You have a segment of your population that doesn't want anything built anywhere," he said. "That education piece is really critical so folks understand, 'Hey, we're either growing or we're dying.'"

The next suggestion is to create easier pathways to housing development. Some ideas to do so include encouraging open discussions between city planning and developers and being transparent about codes and requirements. Another piece could be making all permits and incentives for developers easily accessible online.

The county could also reinvest in existing housing and prioritize rehabilitating instead of tearing down blighted housing.

Other suggestions include redevelopment of empty industrial buildings, development in senior living neighborhoods and holding a county housing summit to engage with developers.

Next week, the full report of the housing study is expected to be unveiled at the Stark Economic Development Board's annual meeting.

