'We're on cloud nine,' says Grand Forks DDA president following award win

Mar. 21—GRAND FORKS — After being awarded a Main Street Award from the state, Grand Forks Downtown Development President and CEO Jill Proctor said the organization's staff members are honored and humbled at the recognition.

"We're on cloud nine right now. ... We'll live on this for a while," Proctor said. "It's just an unimaginable experience for us being that we do this work day in and day out and then to be recognized through (the North Dakota Department of Commerce) and through Governor Burgum, we're just very honored and humbled at the opportunity."

Earlier this year, the DDA

announced that it had received a North Dakota Main Street Award

for it work to revitalize Town Square in downtown Grand Forks. The award is part of Burgum's Main Street Initiative, which seeks to connect communities with the resources to capitalize on their strengths and to make planning decisions.

The awards have been given out since 2018. There were five categories this year; the DDA won the Healthy, Vibrant Community Award, which recognizes a community or group that has made investments that enhance and improve the health, economy and connectivity of a community.

"(This award) just further strengthens why our work downtown is so important when it comes to so many different aspects of a community, including the workforce and some of the challenges that our businesses are experiencing," Proctor said. "One of the quotes that we took away from what Governor Burgum said (Monday) is that downtowns are the front door to the workforce in any community."

For the last two years, the DDA — along with the city — has worked to improve Town Square with public art and recreational amenities. The plaza and event space is located in downtown Grand Forks, on the corner of Third Street and DeMers Avenue. Built after the Flood of 1997 and the subsequent rebuilding of downtown, the area hosts many community events, ranging from concerts and farmers markets during the summer to a skating rink in the winter.

"It was imagined as a space that could be used by the community four seasons long, and after a couple of decades everything starts to show some wear and tear. It was seeing some unfavorable activity," Proctor said. "(This revitalization) was about creating spaces in the community, in particular, that employs you to be a healthy and vibrant community."

Since the awards started in 2018, Grand Forks organizations also have been honored for other projects and initiatives. In 2018, Grand Forks won the Main Street Excellence Award for its vibrancy initiative. In 2021, Grand Forks received the 21st Century Workforce Award for the Greater Grand Forks relocation guide and What's Cooler Today Blog, and in 2022, along with Pembina, Walsh and Nelson counties, Grand Forks received the Economic Diversification award for the Destination Red River Project.