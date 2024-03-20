I went on Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship and saw why bookings are surging to record highs

Royal Caribbean has been increasingly targeting multi-generational families.

The cruise line's president and CEO said its new Icon of the Seas mega-ship is a "great example" of this.

I went on the world's largest cruise ship and saw how it could appeal to younger and older guests.

Royal Caribbean has a secret to its smashing success.

No, it's not its cruise ships' waterparks or Broadway shows.

It's you, your parents, and your young children. Or, as the industry calls it, "multi-generational families."

In 2023, Royal Caribbean's bookings hit an all-time high ahead of the launch of its newest Icon of the Seas ship.

And interest has yet to wane: The three strongest booking weeks in the company's history were at the start of 2024 and "wave season," when cruise lines like to roll out flashy discounts to incentivize reservations.

Sure, its achievement is in line with the rest of the mass-market cruise industry.

Many cruise lines have a successful 2023 with record bookings and increasing fares. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Companies like Carnival and Norwegian have also seen wild success over the last year, with some now running low on cabins and others charging fares surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

But Royal Caribbean's success, in particular, could be pegged to its shifting attempt to win over families.

Great timing: More people want to cruise with their kin now.

Plenty of guests posed in the colorful open-air lounge. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Trade group Cruise Line Industry Association called multi-generational cruising one of the top 15 trends in a September 2023 report, noting that 73% of cruisers said they're traveling with at least two generations of family members.

Royal Caribbean says these travelers are its bread and butter.

Icon of the Seas can accommodate 9,950 people including crew and guests. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Like other cruise lines, the company now aims to poach families considering land-based vacations. Think US theme park capital, Orlando.

"We've started this transition from being a traditional cruise vacation to being a multi-generational family option that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Orlando and Las Vegas," Jason Liberty, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, told investors in February.

To do this, Royal Caribbean has been "acutely focused" on this family segment, Michael Bayley, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told investors on the same call. "And I think Icon of the Seas is a great example of that."

On paper, it’s easy to see how the world’s largest cruise ship appeals to young children.

The ship has a "waste-to-energy" system that uses organic waste to generate enough energy to power the waterpark. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I joined the ship's complimentary, three-night preview sailing on January 20.

Most of my time was consumed by its flashy, kid-friendly amenities, a shortlist of which includes a six-slide waterpark, a theme park-like thrill ride, and a mini-golf course.

But if you pay close attention, you might notice the little designs and amenities that make it a great option for parents and grandparents too.

The water park has six slides, including what its operator is calling the tallest at sea. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

For example, the waterpark.

Not every adult would love the 46-foot-tall drop slide. However, children and their parents could gleefully go a few rounds on the multi-person raft slides.

Activities like the rock climbing wall, mini-golf course, and Crown’s Edge thrill “ride” are all near the water park.

The course puts a nautical spin on mini-golf. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Grandparents could spend an hour playing mini-golf with their grandchildren.

But if they prefer to sit out, they can watch their little ones from the adjacent covered lounge, where they can sip on a drink and pick at finger foods instead.

Or, they can head to the adult-only infinity pool and bar, located just behind the mini-golf course and water park.

Royal Caribbean says the Icon of the Seas is the first cruise ship to have a suspended infinity pool. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

A "family vacation" doesn't mean the family has to stick together for the entire trip.

Instead, on Icon of the Seas, adults can lounge around the ship's de facto pool club, mai tai in hand, while their children spend their afternoon running around the activity-filled deck.

Like most cruise ships, bars surround the 1,198-foot-long, 20-deck vessel.

The Surfside neighborhood features an arcade, a water playground, and an all-day brunch spot where children eat for free. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

There's even a watering hole in the one neighborhood designed for toddlers, Surfside.

Large candy-shaped decals line Surfside's walls while a giant flamingo grounds the outdoor space. In between, there's a carousel, small dry and water playgrounds, and even a pay-to-play arcade.

But just because your toddler can't drink doesn't mean you can't either.

Lemon Post has an outdoor lounge where parents can watch over their children as they play on the water playground. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

For supervising adults, Surfside has a watering hole: Lemon Post, which flexes lemonade-stand-inspired drinks, both alcoholic and not.

The bar has great views of the water playground, so parents can sip while their kids can play.

Across the way, there's also an all-day brunch restaurant where children eat for free, creating several spaces for multi-generational families to spend time together.

Even one of the ship’s seven pools has a swim-up bar.

One of Thrill Island's pools has a swim-up bar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Children can splash around while their grandparents unwind with a cocktail. (Are you sensing a theme yet?)

Or, like most other cruise ships, parents could head to the spa after sending the young ones to the children's and teen's clubs.

To my surprise, the cruise ship’s shows could also delight travelers of all ages.

"The Wizard of Oz" is accompanied by a16-piece live orchestra. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I have vague childhood memories of hating cruises — and cruise shows. I remember them being tacky, boring, and plotless.

I wanted an exciting performance. Where are the dramatics?! The plot twists?!

I didn't ask to be fidgeting or sleepy during these shows, but the singers doing boring and campy covers of oldies hits surely did both for me. (Can you tell I was later diagnosed with ADHD?)

Fortunately, the shows on Icon of the Seas were good.

"The Wizard of Oz" is one of the ship's six shows. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Now 20 years older, I still don't love most song-and-dance performances.

However, I'll admit Icon of the Seas' shows were spectacular enough to win me over. The rendition of Broadway hit "Wizard of Oz" — which featured a flying bed and "monkeys" — would've delighted mini-me.

And I have no doubt even the most bored kid would also love “Aqua Action!”

Entertainment on the Icon of the Seas includes a nighttime show at its water-based theater. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

At times, I found the striking display of divers, nine-foot-tall robotic arms, and synchronized swimmers a bit cringey (especially the segment where the swimmers danced with flashlights).

But it was still an impressive show of acrobatic talent — enough to delight attendees of all ages.

If your children enjoy Cirque du Soleil-like acts, they will surely be entertained by "Aqua Action!"

In terms of dining, parents and their parents could be charmed by the ship’s plushest offering, the Empire Supper Club.

Empire Supper Club features live music and a cocktail pairing. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

A meal at Empire Supper Club — meant more for adults than children — includes several courses, cocktail pairings, and live music. At $200 a person, it's the most upscale restaurant on the ship.

Yes, there's a dress code. And yes, kids are allowed as well.

The ship’s seemingly never-ending access to alcoholic beverages and the opportunity for fine dining could appeal to most parents and grandparents.

One of the Lime and Coconut bars now includes a frozen cocktail menu. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The family-oriented waterslides could be a big hit with all demographics as well.

But in my opinion, the most subtly successful way the ship targeted multi-generational guests was through the proximity of relaxing lounges to children-oriented amenities like the water park.

So far, the decision to target these diverse ages has been paying off: The new ship has been a massive success.

Icon of the Seas' ocean-view balcony cabin. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Icon of the Seas' fares have been "double or triple" Royal Caribbean's previous new ship launches, Liberty told investors in February.

And these high rates don’t seem to impact reservations. Bookings for the new vessel have also been “phenomenally strong,” Liberty said.

Icon of the Seas is homeported in Miami for 2024. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The company saw a record-setting booking day when it opened reservations for Icon of the Seas in October 2022 — more than a year before the ship's launch.

A few months later, Bayley called the ship the "best-selling product in the history of our business."

