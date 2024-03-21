I went inside a Virgin Voyages cruise ship lounge for suite passengers paying at least $8,000 and saw why it'd be worth splurging on a top-tier cabin

I cruised with Virgin Voyages and spent some afternoons on Richard's Rooftop, the ship's VIP lounge.

The rooftop reserved for suite guests had cabanas, shaded beds, hot tubs, and a full-service bar.

On a seven-day Mediterranean cruise, suites for two cost between $8,000 and $26,000.

A plethora of empty beds to choose from on a quiet deck with ocean views and full food and drink service — this was my luxurious experience on Richard's Rooftop.

Richard's Rooftop is the VIP lounge on board Virgin Voyages cruise ships. The rooftop is reserved for passengers staying in suites — known as "Rockstars" by the cruise line.

While prices vary depending on the ship, dates, and itinerary, a representative from Virgin Voyages told Business Insider that the starting rate for the cheapest suite on a seven-day Mediterranean summer sailing in 2024 is about $8,000 for two passengers. The most expensive suite on board costs $26,000.

While I didn't book a suite, I got access to the exclusive lounge during a seven-day Mediterranean cruise on Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady in August 2023. To me, it was easily the most relaxing part of the ship.

The author cruised with Virgin Voyages. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The lounge is reserved for VIP suite guests, but Virgin Voyages gave Business Insider exclusive access.

The rooftop lounge was at the front of deck 16.

The entrance to Richard's Rooftop on board Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady ship. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

According to Virgin Voyages, the lounge was named for and inspired by founder Richard Branson.

To enter, passengers scanned their room key cards.

Inside, the space was filled with cabanas, pool chairs, two whirlpools, and several round loungers that felt like beds to me.

Multicolored hues reflect on the lounging area. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Iridescent glass dividers added colorful hues to the white furniture. I thought this was a captivating detail by the designer, Tom Dixon.

Each grouping of seats had a food and drink menu for the rooftop bar, and crew members served guests at their lounging spots.

The author sips a virgin strawberry daiquiri on Richard's Rooftop. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I ordered a tuna poke bowl and a non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri. Both were refreshing and delicious.

During my visits to the lounge, there was always enough empty seating to settle into a spot where I couldn't see or hear anyone else.

The author relaxes on the rooftop. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The VIP lounge was quieter, emptier, and more shaded than the outdoor communal spaces for all passengers. And the service was more personal. Crew members checked in with guests often to see if they wanted more refreshments.

With a more peaceful, private vibe than the rest of the pool deck, Richard's Rooftop was the only place on the ship where I could lie in the sun and feel like I was in bed simultaneously. That made it the most relaxing part of the whole cruise. So next time I cruise with Virgin Voyages, I'll consider upgrading to a suite.

