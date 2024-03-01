Wendy's 'surge pricing' debacle: NY politician, social media users decry rumored move

A rumored change in pricing at fast food giant Wendy's based on a company announcement earlier this month had social media users in an uproar Thursday.

Wendy's proposed dynamic pricing model was construed by many as surge pricing, which is the increase in prices as demand goes up.

New York Assemblymember Kenny Burgos, who represents the 85th District in the Bronx, posted a message on X Tuesday claiming he would draft a bill against Wendy's supposed surge pricing.

"I will draft a bill against this dystopian s**t immediately," he said.

It's unclear whether Burgos has initiated legislation to block surge pricing as a result and Burgos has not responded to a request for comment.

What happened with Wendy's?

Earlier this month, Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner said the company has plans to roll out a dynamic pricing model as early as next year on an earnings call.

After multiple media reports referred to the change as surge pricing, the company pushed back, stating their focus is on an investment into digital menuboards.

A New York assemblymember is speaking out against Wendy's proposed dynamic pricing model plans.

"We said these menuboards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items," Wendy's said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. "This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants. We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most."

The company went on to say the new features would benefit customers, as the digital menuboards would allow the restaurants to "offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily."

