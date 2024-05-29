Wendy's shooter sentenced to four years in prison

May 28—The Lockport man accused of shooting a person in the leg during an argument in the parking lot at Wendy's restaurant last fall has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

Jerry Torres Jr., 26, previously pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Originally charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Torres was offered a plea deal by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

The person who was shot, a 24-year-old man whose name was not disclosed by authorities, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

During his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Niagara County Court, Torres said that he had made bad decisions and wanted to lead a law-abiding life.

Torres' attorney, Daniel Dubois, asked for a sentence of probation only, saying that Torres was defending himself against a crowd of people when the altercation began outside Wendy's, South Transit Road, on Sept. 25.

Torres is a "good father" who wants to be with his children, Dubois added.

County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek advised Torres that a "good father" does not get into fights, hold an illegal gun and "brandish" said gun in what was basically a fist fight.

"Luckily, we are not presiding over a homicide," she said.

Wojtaszek also ordered Torres to submit to three years of post-release supervision.