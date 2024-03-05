Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers

March Madness is here, and with the multitude of college basketball games filtering through your televisions, computers and other devices, who has time to cook?

Wendy's has a March Madness offer that will help.

During March, Wendy's is offering $1 Dave's Singles and $2 Dave's Doubles.

The offer is an in-app exclusive March Madness deal and ends Wednesday, April 10.

How to get the Wendy's March Madness offer

To get the March Madness deal, you need to do a couple of things:

You need to download the Wendy's app and create an account.

Once an account is created, visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discounted Dave's Single or Dave's Double to your order.

Place the order and pick up your food.

You can only use the offer once so you can get a Dave's Single on one visit and a Dave's Double on another visit.

Where are the Wendy's near me in Salisbury, Ocean City?

Here's where the Wendy's restaurants are located in Salisbury and Ocean City.

Salisbury has two Wendy's restaurants, at 2710 N. Salisbury Blvd. and 1101 S. Salisbury Blvd. Ocean City at 3205 Philadelphia Ave.

