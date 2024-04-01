Welsh astrophotographer, 34, dies in Turkey

Tributes have been paid to a Welsh astrophotographer who died in Turkey.

Alyn Wallace, 34, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was known as one of the world's leading astrophotographers and took breathtaking images of the night sky.

Tens of thousands of people followed his YouTube and social media accounts where he would demonstrate techniques and equipment.

His parents confirmed he died on Thursday after a short illness.

In a post on Instagram, they said they had no words to describe his loss.

Alyn started taking pictures from the Bannau Brycheiniog national park - also known as the Brecon Beacons - and Elan Valley where his work then started to be shared on social media and agencies.

He held workshops and sessions teaching aspiring astrophotographers his skills.

He eventually quit his job as an engineer and became a full time astrophotographer.

He featured in a BBC Wales documentary in 2019 called Wales: Land of the Wild talking about his photography and released a book titled Photographing the Night Sky.

In a post on his Instagram page, his parents said he had a pre-existing condition which had weakened his immune system and he died after a gall bladder infection spread rapidly.

"Knowing that he’s had a chance to touch many lives through social media, teach, inspire, and connect with so many souls worldwide puts a consolation smile on all of us," they said.

His parents added developments regarding his work will be announced on his Instagram page at an appropriate time.