    Welp, humanity had a good run: Humpback whales organize into mysterious 'super-groups'

    Miriam Kramer
    Mashable

    Huge groups of humpback whales have been seen gathering in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's leaving scientists and people on the internet a little confused. 

    Usually, humpbacks are pretty solitary creatures, but a study published on March 1 in the journal PLOS One details multiple "super-groups" of whales gathering in 2011, 2014 and 2015. 

    The groups range in size from 20 to 200 individuals, and, according to the study, the large gatherings appear to be associated with feeding behavior. 

    Of course, that didn't stop people on Twitter from wildly speculating about the whales' real motives. A running theme is that they have a plan — perhaps to take on the Trump administration or overthrow humanity. 

    Humpback whales are pretty amazing animals in general. 

    They live in all of the major oceans of the world, taking advantage of tropical and subtropical waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

    After years of whaling, their populations are now back on the rise in many habitats, NOAA added.

    So, hey, are these super-groups of humpbacks out for revenge on all humans? Probably not, but best keep your distance just in case ... 

