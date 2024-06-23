Wellsville man charged with murder in Woodhull shooting death of Wayne Mosher, 57

A Wellsville man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Woodhull man over the weekend.

Bradly J. Maddalena, 24, of County Road 18 in Wellsville was arrested Saturday, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and charged with murdering Wayne E. Mosher, 57, of County Route 101 in Woodhull.

Around 8:44 a.m. Saturday, Steuben 911 received a call from a man reporting he had been in an altercation and fatally shot another person on County Route 101.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the scene. The Steuben County Evidence Collection Team processed “multiple scenes over the course of the next 20 hours,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple search warrants were obtained and investigators conducted over a dozen interviews to reconstruct the incident, Allard said.

Police allege Maddalena “intentionally caused the death of Mr. Mosher by the use of a firearm.”

Maddalena was arraigned and sent to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

The Woodhull Volunteer Fire Department, Steuben Emergency Management Office and New York State Police all assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Bradly Maddalena of Wellsville charged with murder of Wayne Mosher