Wellsville man charged with menacing police after armed standoff, shots fired near school

A Wellsville man faces multiple felony charges, including menacing police, in connection with a two and a half hour armed standoff with authorities earlier this week near Wellsville High School.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for William Wojehowski, 37, charging him with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of menacing a police officer and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.

The startling incident in a residential area of the village resulted in Wellsville Central School cancelling classes for the day. Nearby residents were evacuated and temporary shelter in place cautions were issued for the neighborhood.

According to authorities, at about 4:52 a.m. Monday, police went to 295 West State St. for a report of gunshots, identifying Wojehowski as a resident in the duplex and the suspect in the incident.

Police believe Wojehowski fired four shots in all, including one when village officers and New York State Police were outside the duplex.

“Some (shots) were fired at windows, so obviously they exited the residence," Wellsville Police Chief Tim O'Grady said.

Authorities utilized an Allegany County Sheriff's Office thermal imaging drone and spoke with Wojehowski using a patrol car's public address system.

Residents in the neighboring apartment were safely evacuated, a key goal of authorities.

“Once the residents were evacuated from the adjoining apartment, then the focus was on getting him out safely," O'Grady said.

The standoff ended shortly after 7:30 a.m. with Wojehowski taken into custody without incident.

O’Grady said Wojehowski remains a patient at Olean General Hospital, where he was taken for evaluation following the incident. The charges are pending after he is discharged, O'Grady said.

O'Grady said a potentially dangerous incident was defused without anyone getting hurt.

"It certainly had the potential for either officers or Mr. Wojehowski to be injured," O'Grady said. "But it was a peaceful ending, and everybody did a good job working together for a successful conclusion."

O'Grady noted the location of the standoff was especially troubling.

"It’s in the village where there are residents," he said. "Even though it is 5 in the morning, we have people who start getting up and going for walks. It could have been a dangerous situation for the general public.”

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville man charged with menacing police after shots fired