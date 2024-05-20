Wellston family looking for help after losing everything in house fire

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Wellston family is heartbroken and looking for help after their home was burned to the ground.

Jesse Leathers and his family had been in St. Louis since February for his work. However on May 10th, the day they were returning home, things took a tough turn.

“I got a phone call from the neighbor telling me that our home was on fire, which was a surprise because our electricity wasn’t even on,” said Leathers.

The family of five lost years of memories in just one day.

“We just couldn’t believe it honestly,” said Alissa Fink, Leather’s Girlfriend. “All of our things were here and we lost everything.”

The family said their house is a total loss and they have no where to go.

“We have been staying in a tent out at the lake,” said Leathers.

According to the fire report, the Lincoln County Fire Department is no longer investigating and the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

“It sucks, but we at least have each other,” said Fink.

Family friend Charles Jones owns a window replacement business and he said he was devastated to see what happened to his friends home.

“With my company here, we offered to donate windows to his new build,” said Jones. “It’s people helping people, you know, that’s what we need to do.”

Now, the family is relying on the community to help rebuild and rise above the ashes.

“I just hope that people see this and help us,” said Leathers.

Unfortunately the family did not have home insurance to help with rebuilding.

If you would like to donate, click here.

