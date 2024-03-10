Wellsboro nominated for ‘Best Small Town in the Northeast’ in USA Today’s 10Best

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — USA Today’s 10Best nominated Wellsboro to be on its list of “Best Small Towns in the Northeast,” and you can help it get on the official list by voting.

Wellsboro earned a nomination because of its friendly vibe and natural beauty, namely the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. 10Best’s panel of experts also mentioned the village’s gas-lit streets transporting visitors to the past as something that makes Wellsboro one of the best towns in the Northeast. The Wellsboro Diner and Wellsboro’s annual Christmas celebration add to its charm and old-fashioned feel as well.

Like all 10Best lists, the “Best Small Town in the Northeast” list is starting out with 20 nominees, and readers can vote to narrow it down to a ranked list of 10. Each nominee on this list has a population of less than 25,000, and the panel of experts considered factors like scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions when it made nominations.

USA Today readers can vote for one nominee as the “Best Small Town in the Northeast” per day. The poll will close at noon on Monday, April 1, and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 10. Wellsboro was in fourth place at the time this story was published, and you can vote to make sure it has an official place on the list by voting on this webpage.

Wellsboro has previously been recognized for being one of the most beautiful towns in Pennsylvania and for its fall foliage, and 10Best put the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon on its 2017 list of “Best Pennsylvania Attractions.”

