Wells seeks deal to settle Free Moody Beach dispute over public access

WELLS, Maine — The town hopes to bring together both sides of a feud that has divided the Moody Beach community for decades so that finally an agreement can be reached between the two parties.

The Wells Select Board agreed to take the lead in negotiations following a civil but charged 90-minute public hearing, during which Moody Beach property owners and public access advocates shared their views, made emotional pleas, and vowed to fight.

In the ongoing disagreement, property owners assert the law is on their side when it comes to the privacy of the intertidal properties they own. Public access advocates are seeking to change the law to allow all Mainers and other members of the public to fully enjoy privately owned intertidal zones on the state’s beaches.

Peter Massuci, of Wells, discusses his legal efforts to win more public access to Moody Beach during a Select Board meeting at York County Community College on June 10, 2024.

Select Board member Bob Foley said he would like to be a part of the effort to create a Beach Use Agreement that each side could live with.

“I think it’s imperative that the people start to talk to each other,” Foley said. “We don’t have these problems because you don’t like each other. It’s because we have the legal battles that put people on opposite sides of the issue.”

Thirty-five years ago, the so-called Bell case was one such battle. In that case, a Maine court ruled in favor of Moody Beach property owners, upholding a centuries-old assertion that the public’s uses of private intertidal zones should be restricted to “fishing, fowling, and navigation,” and nothing more.

Today, the legal battle is one in which Wells couple Peter and Cathy Masucci and two dozen others are trying to overturn the 1989 Bell decision. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is expected to decide the case later this year.

Local groups, such as Free Moody Beach and Our Maine Beaches, are supporting the Masuccis and their fellow plaintiffs in the effort.

Public access beach advocates: 'This is not personal'

On Monday, Peter Masucci was the first to speak during the special Select Board meeting, which included a public hearing continued from an earlier one in May. The board held the meeting at York County Community College.

Advocates for allowing expanded public use of intertidal spaces across Maine's beaches march on Moody Beach on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Masucci said he enjoyed Moody Beach without issue for years before the Bell case. After that case, though, he said matters got “testy and ugly” between the public and property owners. He said the case currently before Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court is wider in scope than Moody Beach.

“This is not personal,” he said. “It’s meant to represent all of the people in the state of Maine.”

During other public comments, some public-access advocates claimed some property owners have been aggressive and even vulgar when telling people to get off their intertidal properties. Others questioned why the property owners do not directly pay taxes on the beach land they own down to the low-tide mark.

Moody Beach property owners 'sick and tired' of dispute

Many property owners spoke, as well. Some asserted that members of the public are trespassing when crossing the private beach areas they own. Others said they want to protect their family legacies, which involved ancestors who worked hard to create a life on Moody Beach. A few questioned the town getting legally involved in the matter.

One property owner said he had been advised by his attorney to countersue Masucci.

A sign at the boundary between North Beach in Ogunquit and Moody Beach in Wells, shown here in September 2017, advises beachgoers that Moody Beach is private "to the low water mark."

Property owner Michael Cain said he is “sick and tired” of the whole situation, which he described as “outrageous.” He said he and his family are trying to hold onto their “legacy home.” He said it bothers him that people on the other side of the issue have addressed him rudely and, in one instance, made him feel physically threatened.

“I am not putting up with this,” Cain said. “I’m not here to threaten anybody. You want to play the legal game, bring it. I have the best legal advice team at my disposal from Boston.”

Free Moody Beach hopeful agreement on beach use can be reached

In a press release on Tuesday, Free Moody Beach thanked the Select Board for its decision to help both sides reach an agreement.

“There are reasonable people on all sides of the issue, and we look forward to sitting across a table, airing our grievances, and negotiating in good faith,” said Jim Connerney, the founder of the organization.

Connerney’s remarks were the second time in recent weeks in which Free Moody Beach expressed gratitude to the Select Board. The first came after a special meeting on May 21, when the Select Board announced that the town would file an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs in the Masucci case.

