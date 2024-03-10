From Wells to Portland: Maine braces for high tide

TechCrunch

Almost 17 million LoanDepot customers had sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, stolen in a January ransomware attack, the company has confirmed. The loan and mortgage giant company said in a data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general's office that the stolen LoanDepot customer data includes names, dates of birth, email and postal addresses, financial account numbers, and phone numbers. The stolen data also includes Social Security numbers, which LoanDepot collected from customers.