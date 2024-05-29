Update: Wells police arrest juvenile after reported assault with handgun

May 29—(Update, 11 a.m.): The Wells Police Department stated it arrested a juvenile after 8 a.m. today after receiving a report almost five hours before of an assault with a handgun.

A press release from the Police Department stated officers received a call of the assault at 3:29 a.m. today, but when officers arrived the suspect was not found. Police stated no one was shot, but did not otherwise expand on the extent of the incident.

Officers searched for several hours to find the individual, and with the individual known to be a juvenile, the United South Central School District made the decision to start school two hours late as a precautionary measure.

Police stated there was never any danger or threats made toward the school or students, and the public was not in danger. The suspect was known to the victim.

The juvenile was found at about 8:12 a.m. and arrested on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm without a permit. He is expected to appear in front of a judge on Thursday.

The Wells Police Department was assisted by the Faribault County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

(Update, 9:25 a.m.): United South Central Schools announced it will proceed with starting school two hours late today as it has been reassured by authorities that it is safe to begin starting the school day.

The announcement comes after the Wells Police Department announced it has taken a male into custody. Other information about the incident has not been released.

The district stated field trips scheduled for today will depart later than originally scheduled, and emails with the scheduling specifics have been sent separately to families.

The elementary Animal Fair that had been slated for this morning has been canceled.

(Update):

The Wells Police Department posted on its Facebook page it has taken a male into custody.

(Original story):

United South Central Schools announced it will start two hours late today as it navigates what it described as an "unexpected scheduling delay."

A message from USC Superintendent Taylor Topinka stated the district is monitoring an ongoing situation involving the Wells Police Department that is not directly connected to United South Central Schools.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are delaying our start to be certain there is no safety risk to our students as they come into the building today," the district stated, noting the safety of the students is the top priority.

There were a few field trips scheduled for the day as well, and they are now delayed as well.

The Wells Police Department posted on its Facebook page, "The residents of Wells were and are not in any harm. The 2 hour late was a precautionary measure until an isolated issue is sorted out. There is no need to be alarmed."

No other information has been provided about the nature of the incident.