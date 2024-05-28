Wells makes Attorney General bid official

Destiny Wells, a Democrat from Morgan County, embarks on her second statewide campaign. (Courtesy Wells campaign)

Former Deputy Attorney General Destiny Wells on Tuesday formally filed to seek the Indiana Democratic Party’s nomination for the Office of Attorney General at the party’s convention.

“This year at the ballot box, Hoosier voters should put the candidate before the party label,” Wells stated. “My background is like that of many Hoosiers — I joined the U.S. Army out of high school for a steady paycheck and the opportunity to attend college. My husband and I grew up on Indiana farms, later met in the military and we’re now raising our children with the values instilled by our parents and communities: faith, family, freedom, and opportunity.”

The convention is scheduled for July 13.

Wells is a 21-year military veteran who served in combat and is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. She pledged in her announcement to protect Hoosiers’ medical privacy, strengthen workers’ rights, and restore integrity to Indiana’s Office of the Attorney General.

But she isn’t the only candidate seeking the Attorney General nomination on the Democrat side. Former Marion County Clerk Beth White has also filed to run in the convention.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita in the November election. He has no competition for the GOP nomination.

“We have an opportunity to remove Todd Rokita’s government overreach from our bedrooms, our physicians’ offices, and hell—even our classrooms,” said David Anderson, Wells’ campaign chair. “This November we can elect an Attorney General who shares our Hoosier values by restoring order and integrity to an office where both have been sorely lacking.”

Indiana’s Office of the Attorney General represents the state in litigation and appeals, offers legal advice on constitutional issues, oversees consumer protections and unclaimed property, and investigates and prosecutes healthcare fraud amongst other duties.

“Todd Rokita has treated the office like a political plaything, running up a massive tab at taxpayer expense to audition for a federal job on cable news,” Wells said. “As a former Deputy Attorney General, I know the office can do more to protect Hoosiers by advocating for our collective best interests, not sowing division. An Attorney General who plays politics and picks fights with his own clients is not effective.”

Wells ran for Secretary of State in 2022 but was defeated easily by Diego Morales.

The post Wells makes Attorney General bid official appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.