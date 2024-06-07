Wells High School names top 10 students in Class of 2024

WELLS — Wells High School has announced its top 10 students for the Class of 2024.

Olivia Boutot

Olivia Boutot has attended the Academy of Business Program at Sanford Regional Technical Center for two years and has taken advanced placement (AP) courses and dual enrollment college classes. A talented athlete, Olivia was a member of the Wells girls’ soccer program. She has been named Student of the Trimester and honored as a National Honor Society and National Technical Society member. Olivia plans to attend the University of Connecticut (UCONN) to study biological science. Following graduation from college, she plans to attend medical school. Olivia is the daughter of Shawna and Douglas Boutot.

Samuel Coleman

Samuel Coleman is valedictorian of the Class of 2024, president of the National Honor Society, an Advanced Placement Scholar, and recipient of the Maine Principal’s Award sponsored by the Maine Principals Association. He has received other awards, including Breakfast of Champions, Student of the Trimester, Book Awards, and recognized with Commended Student status from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Sam has participated in numerous theatre productions, the marching band, and the talented and competitive WHS Quiz Team. As a member of the marching band, he represented his community as a part of the Great American Marching Band in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In the summer of 2023, he participated in the U.S. Senate Page Program in Washington D.C. Sam plans to attend Princeton University to study anthropology and international relations. Samuel is the son of Rebecca and James Coleman.

Dyllan Davis

Dyllan Davis is a member of the National Honor Society and serves on the Student Council. In addition to being a focused and hard-working student, Dyllan has contributed to Wells High School in other ways. A talented athlete, he has been a member of the WHS football and wrestling programs, where he supported both teams to the State Championships. Dyllan has learned that he has been accepted to attend New England College in the fall, where he will major in business marketing. Once there, he plans to join the wrestling team. Recently, he was recognized at WHS for being accepted to NEC and his plan to continue wrestling there. Dyllan is the son of Jennifer Davis and Ryan Crosby.

William Griffith

William Griffith is president of the Student Council and member of the National Honor Society and Math Team. He has appeared on local television as a member of the WHS Quiz Team. He recently traveled to Chicago with this team to compete nationally. One who contributes to his school community in many ways, William is also a runner and assists the athletic department, often being the “Voice of the Warriors” calling out the “play-by-play” on the intercom during home games. During the 2022-23 school year, he was one of two student representatives on the WOCSD School Committee. He plans to attend Clemson University in South Carolina to study political science and global politics. William is the son of Carolyn and Matthew Siegel.

Colton Harding

Colton Harding is described as a very positive member of the WHS community and has contributed significantly to the boys’ soccer and lacrosse programs over his four-year career, earning All-Conference Honors in each. Colton was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for his contribution to the boys' lacrosse team. He has received numerous academic awards, including Student of the Trimester and Breakfast of Champions. A former 2021 Homecoming King of WHS, Colton has immersed himself in the WHS community. He plans to continue his education at the college level pursuing a degree in business. Colton is the son of Tina and Zak Harding.

Katarina Hoffman

Katarina Hoffman has been recognized as a tremendous asset to the Wells High School community. She has taken numerous advanced placement courses and has been honored with a Literary Achievement Award for her writing. A four-year volleyball team member, she has been a dedicated and selfless student-athlete. Katrina also volunteers at the Living Wells Farm Equine Assisted Services facility in Wells, working alongside her instructor/coach. This fall, she plans to attend Saint Lawrence University to major in neuroscience. Katarina is the daughter of Amanda and Robert Hoffman.

Jackson Koh

Jackson Koh is the salutatorian of the Class of 2024. He has been a major contributor to the WHS community and has received several academic honors, including a Literary Achievement Award for writing excellence and recognition as a Student of the Trimester. He completed an internship at the Wells National Estuarine Reserve at Laudholm in Wells, where his work focused on environmental safety and knowledge of estuarine health. Jackson has been a four-year member of the boys' soccer team and has spent time volunteering with Maine Healthy Volunteers. He plans to attend Hamilton College in New York and later attend medical school. Jackson is the son of Sarah and Robert Koh.

Gabriel Ordway

Gabriel Ordway is a strong student and contributes to the school community in various ways. He is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and was awarded a gold medal in Internetworking at the Maine SkillsUSA competition. In June, he will represent his school community at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Gabe is a talented athlete and was committed to the boys’ soccer and track and field programs at WHS. He intends to pursue a computer engineering degree and has been accepted into the University of Maine at Orono Honors Program for the fall semester. Gabriel is the son of Laura and Christopher Ordway.

Brian Stevens

Brian Stevens is a Math Book Award recipient. His progress in mathematics has been described as “nothing short of extraordinary.” He completed CP Algebra II as a freshman and has since moved through every math course offered at WHS. Brian is a member of the National Honor Society, Boy Scouts of America, and a volunteer coach and tutor for younger students. He demonstrates his leadership in his role as class treasurer and as captain of the Math Team. Brian plans to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst this fall. He is the son of Robert and Taunya Stevens.

Kameron Tufts

Kameron Tufts contributes to the school community in a variety of ways. He has received Book Awards for excellence in science and language arts. His teachers have recognized him with Breakfast of Champions and Student of the Trimester accolades. Additionally, Kameron has garnered Literary Achievement recognition in district-wide competitions. He has been a member of the Environmental Club, the Art Club, and theater programs. Outside school, Kameron studies Taekwondo, takes voice lessons, and sings in a community choir. Kameron is the son of Kristin and Kenneth Tufts.

