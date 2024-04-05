Wellington upgrades animal control services in new contract with NOCO Humane

NOCO Humane coordinated the transfer of 78 large dogs from an unlicensed Lyons animal facility in this file photo. All told, 72 were transferred to shelters and rescues across the Front Range and six are being cared for at the humane society's Larimer County campus.

Wellington is expanding animal control coverage in the town under a new contract with NOCO Humane that will provide regular services five days a week and emergency services the rest of the time.

The town will pay about $19,600 this year as part of a four-way contract with NOCO Humane, formerly known as Larimer Humane Society, and the towns of Timnath and Berthoud, the intergovernmental agreement shows.

The contract covers services to all three towns, and each town pays its own share, about $52,000 from Berthoud and about $27,000 from Timnath.

Now residents who have animal control issues will call NOCO Humane directly for most circumstances, rather than contacting town staff.

The contract provides regular services eight hours a day Thursdays through Mondays and emergency services at all other times.

"While this change won’t alter the types of services provided to the town, it will ensure that Wellington has sufficient animal control for a town its size," a news release from the town stated.

It noted that in the 2023 Community Survey, 58% of residents rated the current animal control services in Wellington as fair/poor.

“We understand the importance of effective and accessible animal control, and partnering with NOCO Humane will give residents more direct access to these services," Town Administrator Patti Garcia said in the news release.

The town had a prior contract with the Larimer Humane Society that went into effect in 2020, but the nonprofit sent notice of termination late last year.

"At the time the agreement was entered into, the parties’ intent was that NOCO Humane serve as a backup the town’s then-existing programs. However, in the three years that followed, there have been significant changes at the town," a letter from CEO Judy Calhoun said. "Over time, the town has asked NOCO Humane to do more than assist the town, which changes the essence of the agreement."

The old agreement was structured on an a la carte basis, said Jerry Martin, spokesperson for the town. Residents with a problem had contact a town employee, who would refer the case to NOCO Humane.

"This resulted in inefficiencies for residents and responders to timely address time sensitive animal-related needs, especially for instances that occurred after hours or on weekends," he said.

Now residents can expect an increased presence of NOCO Humane vehicles and animal control officers in the community, the news release says.

Why call NOCO Humane for animal control?

You might need help dealing with animals that are vicious or aggressive, at large or stray or being abused.

NOCO Humane can also respond to things like reports of biting, wild animals in homes or on property, and noise.

NOCO Humane will also shelter lost pets and make efforts to identify them and return them to their owners, who will be expected to pay associated fees and license their animals, the news release said.

So, who do I call for issues with an animal in Wellington?

Residents with issues during regular service hours, which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, should call the NOCO Humane dispatch at 970-226-3647, ext. 7.

For emergency situations outside of those hours that are time sensitive or involve a safety or medical risk, residents can contact either NOCO Humane dispatch, above, or Larimer County Sheriff’s Department at 970-416-1985.

For non-urgent after-hours incidents, residents can either submit a form on the town website at www.wellingtoncolorado.gov or wait until regular service hours to call NOCO Humane's dispatch line.

For code enforcement issues — like animal limits, restricted animals and the size and location of outdoor animal housing and enclosures — residents can contact Wellington’s Neighborhood Services Department at 970-568-9000. Regular office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.

What is NOCO Humane?

NOCO Humane is a nonprofit animal welfare organization. It changed its name when the Larimer Humane Society took over the operations of the Humane Society of Weld County in October 2023. Weld's nonprofit had been struggling to provide services to its community.

NOCO Humane operates shelters at 3501 E. 73rd St. in Loveland and at 1620 42nd St. in Evans.

And it contracts with several other communities in Northern Colorado to provide services, including Fort Collins, Loveland and Larimer County.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: NOCO Humane enters into new contract with Wellington