Wellington will renovate its downtown area. Here's how to provide input on the project

A welcome mural is seen at 3906 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington, Colo.

The town of Wellington secured $4.4 million in state and federal funds to upgrade its downtown and will be seeking residents’ input during the next town hall meeting.

The renovation project, called the Cleveland Avenue Construction Project, will improve the stormwater drainage and “improve the overall accessibility downtown by implementing ADA compliant ramps at all intersections,” according to a news release from the town.

It will also upgrade parking, business access and downtown lighting, among other things.

“This will create a safer more accessible space for community members to enjoy downtown Wellington and increase opportunities for our businesses to thrive,” Wellington Main Street Program President Erin Jerome said.

Last month, the board of trustees contracted J-U-B Engineers for the design and construction management. The town is also partnering with Wellington Main Street Program, which represents many of the businesses in the area, and Safe Routes to School.

To get more insight into the project and provide feedback, residents are encouraged to attend a town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave. Residents don’t need to register in advance.

The Wellington Public Library, pictured on Thursday, March 21, 2024, is located at 3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, Colo.

As for the project’s timeline, the news release says: “J-U-B aims to submit the project’s final plan by late autumn/early winter this year, so the Town can award a construction contract for the project in early 2025. Construction work is slated to begin in late winter 2024/early spring 2025 and is scheduled for completion in late 2026.”

Additional information about the Cleveland Avenue Construction Project and ways to provide more feedback will be available on the town website.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Wellington will renovate its downtown, town seeks resident input