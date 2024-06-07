‘Well, Surprise!’: CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises

CNN’s Abby Phillip highlighted former President Donald Trump’s penchant for promising to unveil bold new plans in two weeks, but never actually following through.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee in April “promised to announce his plans for access to abortion medication, he said it’ll come in the next week or two,” Phillip noted on Thursday’s “Newsnight.”

“Well, surprise! It is June and there is still no plan and according to sources, those plans don’t exist,” she added.

“The promise of plans in two weeks is not rare for Trump, in fact it’s pretty common,” continued Phillip, before airing a montage of Trump during his presidency teasing imminent proposals on health care, taxes, infrastructure, climate, the coronavirus pandemic and more.

“It’s been 10 years and we’re still waiting on a healthcare plan, by the way,” Phillip said afterward.

Watch the clip here:

