We'll see scattered showers across Central Indiana over the next week, according to NWS

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service in Indianapolis for Central Indiana due to scattered showers we're expected to see over the next week that could lead to some flooding in areas near rivers.

Here's what to know.

Showers continue Friday

NWS Indianapolis tweeted early Friday morning that there would be numerous showers throughout the morning. Rain is possible throughout the day but will be possible as pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

"Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible today into this evening," the Hazardous Weather Outlook said. "Severe storms are not expected, but lightning is a threat with any storm. Storm motion will generally be from the west southwest at about 25-35 MPH."

Numerous rain showers will move through central Indiana this morning. Rain chances will continue for the afternoon and evening, but this time in the form of pop-up showers/thunderstorms. Greatest coverage will be east of the I-69 corridor. #INwx pic.twitter.com/GkKqdq8114 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 3, 2024

How long is the Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect?

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is a 7-day outlook, with day one being Friday.

Days two through seven, Saturday through Thursday, will look like repeated rounds of rainfall which could result in river flooding in some areas. Severe weather is unlikely throughout the weekend, the outlook said Friday morning.

What Indiana counties will see rainfall?

The counties affected in the Hazardous Weather Outlook are Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, Vermillion, Warren and Wayne.

NWS Radar

Stay weather aware

With any thunderstorm, there is always the possibility of lightning. It is important to be aware of your surroundings and monitor your local weather.

You can find your local forecast at forecast.weather.gov.

Los recursos del tiempo de Indiana en Español

Para residentes hispanohablantes en Indiana, IndyStar tiene una página web de recursos para el tiempo en Español. La página web es accesible aquí y visite weather.gov/ind/espanol a encontrar el pronóstico del tiempo diario, condiciones próximas e información adicional de seguridad.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Central Indiana