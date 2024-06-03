A well-known restaurant chain will open a new location in Columbiana mall. What we know

A new place to grab a bite to eat is coming to a popular Columbia mall.

Sub Station II, which has locations across the Midlands and the South, will open a sandwich shop in the food court at the Columbiana Centre mall off busy Harbison Boulevard. There is a large banner in the food court noting the restaurant is coming. It is located right beside the Mr. Cow Korean corn dog spot that recently opened.

An opening date for the Sub Station II has not been publicly announced. The store is listed as “coming soon” on the directory on the Columbiana Centre website.

Sub Station II has locations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Its largest presence is in South Carolina, where there are 25 stores, per a store locator tool on the company website. There are 14 Sub Station II stores in the Midlands area.

The company is known for its wide variety of sandwiches with fresh ingredients (including cold cuts with veggies and hot sandwiches such as meatball subs) as well as salads, wraps, cookies and more.

Columbiana Centre has remained a remarkably resilient retail hub, packed with national stores, clothiers, restaurants and attractions. The Harbison Boulevard area, in general, is one of the key retail hubs in the Columbia area and has direct proximity to Interstate 26. More than 31,000 cars per day travel down Harbison near the mall, per state traffic statistics.

