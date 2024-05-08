Well-known food brands are losing consumers according to reports | CW39 Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Consumers are voting with their wallets and some of America’s best-known food brands are losing. In the latest company earnings reports, coffee drinkers are leaving Starbucks’s loyalty program. Chips Ahoy cookies are lingering longer on grocery store shelves. Fewer customers are ordering at fast-food drive-thru and kiosks, pressuring companies such as Wendy’s and McDonald’s. Prices for goods from burgers to mayonnaise are still far more expensive than they used to be.