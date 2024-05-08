Well-known food brands are losing consumers according to reports | CW39 Houston

TechCrunch

Monzo has raised another £150 million ($190 million), as the challenger bank looks to expand its presence internationally — particularly in the U.S. The new round comes just two months after Monzo raised £340 million ($425 million), meaning the London-based company has now raised north of $610 million in 2024, and $1.5 billion since its inception nine years ago. The first tranche of the Series I round saw Alphabet's CapitalG and Google's GV make a rare co-investment, alongside notable backers including HongShan Capital (formerly Sequoia Capital China), Passion Capital and Tencent.