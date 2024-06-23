UPDATED: Well-known chain restaurant in Wichita Falls permanently closes

The Hooter's restaurant in Wichita Falls has closed permanently as of Sunday. The store's website confirmed the closing.

And an employee entering the restaurant Sunday morning said the Wichita Falls store is one of 40 the chain is closing.

News reports from several cities have confirmed some store closings, but neither the company's Facebook page nor its website confirmed any closings as of Sunday.

The company responded in an email to the Times Record News: "Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores."

The statement said new Hooter's restaurants are opening domestically and internationally, and Hooter's products are launching at grocery stores.

The parking lot at the Hooter's restaurant on Call Field Road was empty Sunday, June 23, 2024, after the store abruptly closed.

The Wichita Falls store opened in August of 2018 at the site of the former Logan's Steakhouse on Call Field Road. The restaurant has been active in the local charity scene, helping raise money for nonprofits and needs in the community.

When the Wichita Falls restaurant opened, Regional Manager Jay Ellis said the "world-famous Hooter's girls" were the centerpiece of the brand.

A group of Hooters Girls gather at the bar to perform a short song for a patron's birthday. The Hooters sports bar and restaurant opened in August 2018 in the old Logan's Roadhouse location on Call Field Road.

The Hooter's chain specializes in wings, burgers and other entrees. It was founded in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983. The stores became well known for the shorts and tank tops female servers wore.

Early employee handbooks said the company's concept was based on female sex appeal.

