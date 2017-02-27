    Well-done steak and other delicious items from the White House menu

    Tyler Schmall
    Mashable
    View photos

    And now for some unsurprising news: Donald Trump eats his steak well-done with ketchup. 

    Last night, according to a report from Independent Journal Review, the President went to a Trump Hotel in D.C. and treated himself to an ornate dinner.

    SEE ALSO: Wow, Obama's outgoing letter to Trump speaks volumes

    Whether it's McDonald's, a taco bowl or a well-done steak with "catsup," President Trump just knows what makes great cuisine.

    I'm a foodie myself. So in the interest of learning about the art of food from a palette as refined as Donald Trump's, I decided to reach out to the White House kitchen to see what kind of fine dining options the President has on his personal menu.

    View photos

    Image: max knoblauch

    Delicious.

    Additional menu items discovered by Max Knoblauch.

    Related:

    For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.