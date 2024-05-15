Welfare check turns into 2 kids, over 40 dogs being rescued in Crittenden County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday after a welfare check in Crittenden County, Arkansas turned into a rescue mission.

Martin Huerta-Miller, 61, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Victoria Martinez, 37, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor with first-degree risk of death/physical injury desert under 10.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home to do a welfare check on the children.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two children living in the house with at least 40 dogs.

That is when the deputies called the Department of Human Services. Both children were then taken into DHS custody.

The West Memphis Animal Shelter says they took in 17 of the 70 small dogs and puppies at the home.

Photos from the animal shelter showed the home in deplorable conditions cluttered with what appeared to be dirt, animal feces, old furniture, and belongings.























The animal shelter is now asking for “a great deal of assistance” in adopting, fostering, and caring for the dogs.

This comes just a day after the shelter made a statement informing the public that they were “beyond critical capacity” and that they would have to euthanize if they did not move at least 15 to 20 dogs this week.

WREG is working to gather more details. We will update this story as they become available.

