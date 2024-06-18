Welfare check at the cross leads to felony charge

BOONEVILLE – Deputies checking on a man at the cross south of Booneville Sunday evening ended up arresting the man on drug charges.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs were called to the intersection of County Road 7000 and Highway 45 June 16 around 6 p.m. for a welfare check on a male subject there. The first deputy to arrive found a male subject drinking an alcoholic beverage near the giant cross. A further check revealed illegal drugs on the man,

Bryson Markel Miller, 27, of Booneville, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $5,000. He remains incarcerated in the Prentiss County Detention Center.