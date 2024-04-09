Welfare check at Anoka County park leads to death investigation of woman, 2 children

Anoka County law enforcement is conducting a death investigation involving an adult and two children, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Ramsey police and Anoka County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check on Monday about 10 a.m. at Rum River Center Park in Ramsey. They found a woman and juvenile female deceased in a parked sport-utility vehicle, along with an injured juvenile male in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

“At this point in the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday statement, saying their investigation is ongoing.

