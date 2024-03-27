Welders needed in Central Texas as many certified workers head to bigger cities and coasts for work

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to March Madness TV ratings and why this year's tournament has exceeded most people's expectation. Forde believes the combination of early upsets coupled with big time programs and storylines moving on to the second weekend will only help the tournament's interest. Dellenger points out that a record number of Americans will bet on the tournament this year.