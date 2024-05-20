Weld Wheel building demolished in West Bottoms for SomeraRoad project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, explosions quickly brought down the Weld Wheel building on Mulberry Street in the West Bottoms.

The scheduled implosion was completed safely according to the developer, SomeraRoad and the clean up began shortly after the dust had cleared.

At Case Park, hundreds gathered to see the sight of a historic building coming down. Kansas City, Missouri’s mayor, Quinton Lucas said the last building implosion he remembers in the city was in the 1990s.

“As a kid, I only got to watch it on TV then,” he said. “It’s kind of cool as a much bigger kid now, to be a part of it.”

The building is part of a development project aiming to bring more than half a billion dollars to the West Bottoms neighborhood.

Somera Road Vice President of Development, Grant Rhomas, said that the implosion was “kind of a kick off what is going to be the first new construction building.”

The project aims to bring apartments, hotels, office and retail space to the area, while keeping many of the historic buildings.

“It’s exciting,” Rhomas said. “It’s a little nerve wracking because we want all of this to go safe and smooth, but certainly we’re very enthusiastic about getting going on this.”

Mayor Lucas said that the project is another major step in revitalizing Kansas Cities’ most historic neighborhoods. “You’ve got activation at the riverfront, the West Bottoms, the crossroads, in the core of downtown, the east side of Kansas City; I mean, this is a renaissance for this city in a way that we haven’t seen for generations.”

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the implosion, bringing coffee, donuts and bagels. More people gathered just a few blocks away from the building at the corner of Hickory and Union streets.

“What we see on this terrace today, families, kids, people of all ages out and enjoying and hopefully spending money in Kansas City is something that I think we’ll be seeing down there a lot,” Mayor Lucas said.

Somera Road said the next phase of their development will be later this year.

