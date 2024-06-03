'A welcoming place': Ottawa County's Family Justice Center is almost done

WEST OLIVE — After years of discussions, planning and construction, Ottawa County’s new Family Justice Center is preparing to open its doors.

The facility, which will house the Family Division of the 20th Circuit Court, is set to open for services and hearings July 23. A ribbon cutting ceremony, along with tours of the building, took place Thursday, May 30.

Speakers at the ribbon cutting included board chair and vice chair Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea, Granger Construction CEO Glenn Granger, former sheriff and current building authority chair Gary Rosema and Circuit Court Chief Judge Jon Van Allsburg.

“Thriving communities have a strong foundation built on law and order, of which our courts are an integral part,” Rhodea said. “Family courts deal heavily with relationships and the hallways can be emotionally charged. I’m thankful for the commitment of Ottawa County to prioritize this beautiful building for our family court, which facilitates safety and honors the importance of the work that will be done here.”

After years of discussions, planning and construction, Ottawa County’s new Family Justice Center is preparing to open its doors.

“Inaugurating this courthouse is not an end, it’s a beginning,” Van Allsburg said. “It’s a call to action for all of us who work here and for the community to ensure that our children grow up in safety and peace in a world where justice and the rule of law prevail.

“As we step into this impressive building, we recognize it is more than just glass and steel, bricks and mortar. It is a place where the vulnerable find protection, where the misguided and lost find help and direction and where families find resolution.”

Ottawa County Board Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea speaks during a ribbon cutting for the county's new Family Justice Center on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

While there are a few finishing touches to complete — mainly signage and audience pews in the courtrooms — the 56,196-square-foot building is largely finished. It has three courtrooms, one of which is equipped to handle jury trials if needed, three hearing rooms, meeting spaces, legal kiosks, offices, holding cells and more.

Three judges — Van Allsburg, Kent Engle and Paul Krause — will have courtrooms in the building. The Family Justice Center will also house three attorney-referees, juvenile services, Friend of the Court, the circuit court records division and the county’s legal self-help center.

Ottawa County officials past and present cut the ribbon for the county's new Family Justice Center.

Putting everything under one roof — instead of split between courthouses in Grand Haven and West Olive — will ensure families will be better served, Van Allsburg said.

“Now, with all the family division judges and all the family division cases being in one courthouse, we can assign one judge for one family,” he said. “They’ll be appearing in front of a judge who’s familiar with the background in the case and the history of the family.”

One of several interactive art pieces at Ottawa County's Family Justice Center, intended to make the space more comforting for children and families visiting the courthouse.

There are several design elements intended to make the court a more welcoming place, particularly for children and families. A 36-foot mural by Joel Schoon-Tanis spans the three floors of the building. Each level also includes interactive art pieces for children to engage with while their family members receive legal guidance or take part in hearings.

“Anyone who comes into a courthouse generally feels some anxiety, some foreboding,” Van Allsburg said. “This is a place that’s intended to be light and airier. With the art and the interactive art that’s on the walls, we can accommodate the needs of families. Kids can be occupied and not stuck in the middle of their parents' business.”

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Discussions for a new court facility date back to the mid-2000s. Planning for what became the Family Justice Center was approved by the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in September 2019. Construction, which was delayed by COVID-19, began in the spring of 2022.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'A welcoming place': Ottawa County's Family Justice Center is almost done