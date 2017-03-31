Welcome to New York's Finest: Police academy graduates 100s of new men and women in blue

Over 600 men and women were sworn in as New York City police officers during their graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden, March 30, 2017, in New York.

The latest graduating class included officers from over 39 countries who speak 53 different languages.

“When you leave this building today you’ll be tasked with coming up with creative ways to help people in all our communities, all with an eye toward keeping people safe and continuing our downward crime trend,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill. “Never forget, you are the police. Our job is to keep people safe.”

