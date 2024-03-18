Welcome to spring: The Earth is already laughing in flowers around Wichita Falls

In the best years, spring paints the Wichita Falls area with colors of flowers, both wild and tame.

Some blooms spotted around town didn't bother waiting to unfurl until the first official day of spring Tuesday.

The blossoms already dotting parts of North Texas are a harbinger of more to come if rainfall — ahead of normal for this time of year — holds up.

Fields of flowers blossom in Wichita Falls ahead of the first day of spring on Tuesday.

Wildflowers like bluebonnets, pink evening primroses, Mexican hat and Indian blanket are a few of the species that pop up and show off on the Rolling Plains.

Sometimes all it takes is a drive down the highway to get an eyeful.

The Texas Department of Transportation does its part to beautify the Lone Star State and encourage native species to grow with its Wildflower Program, according to the department.

Spring foliage blossoms along Sikes Lake in Wichita Falls.

TxDOT sows approximately 30,000 pounds of wildflower seed annually, drawing tourists across the country, according to the department. Plus, growing wildflowers and native grasses saves money on mowing.

A favorite backdrop for photos, bluebonnets have already been spotted in other parts of the state. If you've seen some in the Wichita Falls area, let us know by emailing TChoate@Gannett.com.

TxDOT discourages wildflower trampling and picking during these open-air photo sessions. The department wants to keep the blooms coming year after year.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Welcome to spring: Flowers popping up around Wichita Falls