'Welcome to March': Weekend cold front will be windy and rainy with a chance of flurries

Winter is coming back to Ohio, again.

Lows are expected to be in the 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Another dose of spring will return Monday, according to David Marsalek, a meteorologist from the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"Welcome to March, right?" Marsalek joked. "It's more just a reminder that winter is not quite done with us."

The cold will last an hour shorter than it could have, thanks to this weekend's time change — clocks will spring forward from 1:59 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m.

Meteorological spring began March 1, but astronomical winter will linger until the spring equinox March 19.

Cold front will hit Ohio sometime Saturday afternoon

The calm before the storm will be Friday, which is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of about 61.

"It's going to be clouding over," Marsalek said. "The chances for rain really start to increase kind of the middle of the afternoon."

As much as an inch of rain will fall across portions of the Buckeye State from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

"Saturday you'll probably find yourself in the mid 50s prior to that cold front coming through," Marsalek said. "Once that cold front comes through in the early afternoon, your temperature is going to fall through the rest of the day."

A goose looks into pond under cloudy skies Thursday afternoon in North Central Ohio.

Falling temperatures will cause strong gusts of wind.

"We could see 25- to 35-mile-an-hour winds after that cold front comes through Saturday and Saturday night," Marsalek said.

Saturday night's low will be in the 20s.

Slow flurries possible Sunday before Monday's warm-up

Snow flurries could pop up briefly Sunday morning in the northern half of the state, with greater likelihood closer to Lake Erie.

"There isn't going to be any accumulation," Marsalek said. "You might see a little something on the grass, but we're certainly not looking at anything of significance."

Sunday's high will be about 39. The night's low will be back in the 20s.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 50.

Tuesday will be sunny again with a high close to 60.

"The middle of the week looks milder again," Marsalek said. "But this time of year, you are prone to some of the larger temperature swings."

