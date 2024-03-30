Welcome Home celebration for Vietnam War veterans held in Henderson County

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Veterans in the community were honored by Hospice Plus Athens for National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday after not receiving a warm welcome almost 50 years ago.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022 more than 1.4 million veterans lived in Texas and of those almost 403,000 served in Vietnam.

During the ceremony, a standing ovation was given to the heroes who fought in that war.

“It makes me feel great. I’m so glad we’re finally being recognized, you know, because we were treated like dirt,” James Lawson, a combat supply sergeant in the Vietnam War, said.

The facility hosted their annual Welcome Home celebration for their special honorees like Lawson who served two tours overseas in Vietnam.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back and genuinely give them the welcome home that they deserve,” Andrea Ortiz, Hospice Plus executive director, said.

Lawson served five years and 13 days in the military, two of the years were in Vietnam, and he returned home at the age of 22.

“We were being yelled at, we were being spit at, we were being called baby killers and when I got home, I immediately put my uniform up in the closet and I never put it back on again,” Lawson, said.

During the event, visitors and veterans were able to see the memorabilia displayed. Uniforms over the years hung on the walls, bringing back bittersweet memories for some.

“Sometimes I want to just cry, because some of those soldiers are like some of my friends, they didn’t get to come back,” Lawson said.

Lawson and his daughter, Lisa Moore, a senior hospice care consultant, continue to fight and advocate for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

“We want them to know that we’re here not just as a hospice company to, take care of our veterans that need hospice services, but also that we are here to be a resource to them,” Moore said.

During the ceremony, community members appreciated the unwavering sacrifice of all veterans, but gave special thanks to millions who didn’t receive a warm welcome home.

Hospice Plus urged everyone to keep saying ‘thank you’ because it matters.

