'Welcome to The Club': Winnacunnet grads told to work hard, 'take everything by storm'
HAMPTON — Tony Piotrowski entered his senior year ranked first academically at Winnacunnet High School.
“I was hoping I dropped to third, so I wouldn’t have to give a speech,” laughed Piotrowski, who maintained his academic standing and was notified on Tuesday that he was, in fact, the valedictorian of Winnacunnet’s Class of 2024.
“I am very happy that I received (this honor), I worked hard for four years for this,” the North Hampton resident said. “I am very happy all my work culminated into this. I always thought I could get here. I had faith in myself.”
Piotrowski addressed his fellow graduates and had a simple message.
“Follow your passion and do what you love,” he said. “Make sure you do what you love. If you do what you love, you won't have to work a day in your life, and I don't want to work a day in my life."
Piotrowski will attend Dartmouth College in the fall and study mathematics.
“My mother introduced me to math at a very young age. I love math, that's my passion,” Piotrowski said. “She pretty much worked with me, helped me build habits, and helped me get interested in learning. She was my motivation, she inspired me.”
More: Winnacunnet High School names top 10 students in Class of 2024
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey returns to Winnacunnet
Maura Healey, who was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts in 2023, graduated from Winnacunnet in 1988. On Friday, she welcomed the newest members of "The Club."
“Go Warriors, congratulations Class of 2024, you did it,” said Healey, as she approached the podium. “You guys are going to do awesome things. It was an honor for me to be here and represent some of the alumni community and say, 'Welcome to The Club.'"
Healey called this year's graduation a "significant achievement."
"It’s significant because not only are you graduating from one of the best high schools in America, but you did it during one of the most challenging times in our country’s history," Healey said. “You started high school in the middle of a global pandemic that practically shut down the whole world. You figured it out, you adapted, and when you came together, you more than made up for lost time.”
Principal: A 'fun, great class' that overcame adversity
Winnacunnet High School Principal William McGowan, completing his 14th year in that role, called the Class of 2024 a “very fun class, a great class,” who overcame adversity.
"These students came here in the middle of a pandemic and had to deal with remote learning and a hybrid schedule,” McGowan said. “Fortunately, they transitioned back to real academics, and they transitioned very well. It’s been exciting to watch them grow. As with every year that goes by, it’s great to see (this class graduate) and move on.”
McGowan told the latest graduates to continue to dream, continue to learn, and continue to do great things.
“Make a positive difference and celebrate life no matter what challenges you may face,” McGowan said.
Salutatorian calls graduating 'bittersweet'
Luke Parish, the class salutatorian and student body president, said graduating is an exciting end to one chapter before the next one begins.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Parish, a Hampton Falls resident. “I am excited to go to college, but it’s sad to leave Winnacunnet. I really enjoyed my time here. I am excited to move on, and I am ready to move, but it’s sad to go.”
Parish asked his fellow graduates one thing as he spoke.
“Don’t sit back when you leave Winnacunnet,” he said. “Take everything by storm and work hard in your lives after you leave here. Don’t stop learning. I loved this community, my friends, my teachers, everyone. I have met so many fantastic people here."
Parish will attend Yale University and major in chemistry with the goal of one day becoming a doctor, something he began to think about during his middle school days.
“My hard work has certainly paid off,” he said. “Taking classes here at Winnacunnet, like chemistry, biology and physics really solidified that I wanted to be (a doctor).”
Winnacunnet High School Class of 2024
Zahra Essam Abdelhamid
Marissa Julia Abram
Caiden James Adams
Hayden Maria Adams
Jackson Lowell Allumbaugh
Lina Courtney Anderson
Noah John Andronaco
Ariana Campbell Arcidiacono
Anne-Sophie Ellen Auroux
Alexis Mylee Ayala
Sean Philip Bagley
Connor Philip Bailey
Alexander Bennett Bailly
Zachary Mark Baril
Jonas Paul Batal
Rylen Bradley Baxter
Isabella Elizabeth Belluche
Matthew Richard Berry
Aiden Lucas Bisson
Tyler Hutton Blank
Nicklaus Xavier Bonesho
Kaydence Lee Bowman
Steven William Bryant
Yuri Emmanuel Bueno Lara
Ava Marie Burness
Connor Owen Burns
Juliana Lynn Burris
Nicholas Rosario Cabral
Damien Christopher Canfield
Timothy Nathaniel Caraballo
Yorsdaniel Carmona
Emily Grace Carreiro
Max Patrick Carson
Halisa Eve Carter
Wyatt William Cawley
Alexis Karen Ciardelli
Matthew Greene Clouthier
Piper Blue Coellner
Zachary Bartholomew Conlon
Ava Grace Connor
Adam Aurele Cooper
Emma Ann Cora
Vanessa Corbeil Lefrancois
Sophia Marie Corbin
Brady Pearce Corcoran
Tasia Ann Correia
Cole Richard Cote
Jatin Tyler Craine
Claudia Michelle Cuevas Stanton
Chloe Farrell Cunningham
Savannah Renee Curtsinger
Nathan Joseph D'Ambrosio
Kane Alan Danielson
Brock Anthony Day
Gavin Hilliard DiNardo
Oliver Edwin Duffy
Ty Walter Dumont
Madeline Savannah Eaton
Brandon Michael Ellis
Sophia Ann Ellsworth
Thomas James Enright
Hannah Grace Evans
Torin Alexander Evans
MaKenzie Mae Felch
Alana Jean Fields
Alana Claire Fraser
Jennifer Lauren Frost
Molly Arlene Frost
Eamon Richard Furlong
Samuel Anthony Fusco
Adrienne Elizabeth Gallant
MacKenzie Susan Garrant
Leah Kathryn Gasperoni
Jessica Hall Gelbstein
Grayson Young George
Ethan James Gianni
Keenan Jason Githu
Ellieana Rose Goodwin
Grace Margaret Lee Gordon
Shea Jacqueline Graham
Marissa Lynn Granfield
Brady Randall Grant
Abigail Katharin Hansen
Edgar Griffin Hansen
Oscar Jon Mason Helinski
Owen Brooks Helton
Gavin Michael Hoar
Annalise Rose Holdsworth
Nicholas Scott Holmquist
Saige Emily Houben
Joseph William Hoyle
Cheyenne Lee Janvrin
Lucas Cole Johnson
David Park Johonnett
Benjamin Gregory Joiner
Kaleb Donald Joiner
Alexa Diamon Jones
Daniel William Jones
Antonios George Kataxinos
Nathaniel Joseph Kelley
Tyson Joseph Khalil
Lauren Nicole Kimball
Kaden Kenneth Knight
Timothy Richard Knight
Timothy Earl Kollmorgen
Melency Beth Kolonovich
Sophia Murphy Kontos
Caitlyn Marie Koutalidis
Charlotte Elena Koutalidis
Talan Ethan Kropp
Seth Orion Kurland
Lillie Catherine Ladd
Sofia Anne Lanphere
Jackson Payton Larck
Chelon Quang-Van Le
Aiden Paul Lemire
Zane Lepere
Alicia Jayden Lewis
Haylie Ann Lewis
Catherine Mae Lyons
Cameron Michael MacDonald
Benjamin Charles Mace
Nathaniel Hason Mace
Jacob Emile Magri
Jordan Olivia Maguire
Polina Viktorivna Makarenko
Margaret Lou Maloney
Drew Richard Marelli
Erik Robert Marelli
Carlee Ann Marie Mariotti
Cayden James Marrow
Marc Arthur Marshall
Fernanda Martinez
Chloe Jayne Marx
Madison Olivia Mathews
Alexander Robert Mattimore
Amelia Harrington McAfee
Ian Patrick McCormick
Colby Matthew McGonigle
Emily Jane McKenna
Amiyah Rose Melaugh
Lydia Sabine Menendez
Julia Kay Cecile Gaudreau Milius
Giavanna Marie Miller
Levi David Minard
Shayla Diane Moaratty
Bryce Alan Molnar
Claire Elizabeth Mooney
Samuel Guy Moore
Madison Ann Morales
Samuel Patrick Morin
Kayden Merrill Morse
Lauren Marcia Muldoon
Mya Melissa Nabors
Clara Desillier Nardone
Sofia Carolyn Nardone
Kara Lynn Nelson
Juliana Jennifer Nico
Iain Charles Nicol
Maeve Catherine O'Connor
Martin Henry O'Connor
Cash Jackson O'Hara
Cadence Ann Oleniak
Ella Grace Olson
Scarlett Janeann Orluk
Lily Marchetti Pacheco
Emerson Kristine Parish
Luke Norris Parish
Meera Marie Parsons
Samantha Faye Parziale
Tristan Joel Patten
Ava Jane Patterson
Wyatt Adam Patterson
Brenden Tyler Perigny
Zachary Alan Peterson
Madelyn Rose Pham
Catherine Victoria Phillips
Anthony Ashot Piotrowski
Alexia Furlanetto Pontes
Kadric Reid Porter
Ainsley Elizabeth Pouliot
Miles Stephen Pratt
Tyler Jacob Raeside
Kaylee Jane Rafferty
Alden Prosser Ravencraft
Caden Anthony Reardon
Nolan Paul Rennie
Nevaeh Richard
Sophia Rose Righini
Damian Roscoe Rivera
Molly Stewart Robie
Samuel John Robillard
Grace Eryn Robinson
Ny'Isaiah Maliq Barr Rogers
Maxwell James Ronner-Bland
Andrew Markiz Rossignoli
Derek Anthony Ruiz Jr
Annika Mariliis Savage
Lillian Jean Scheer
Lucas Andrew Schrempf
Ava Ruby Sebeny
Stella Alex Sebeny
Nicole Zinaida Sherepera
Maia Zoe Siden
Matthew Paul Silvestri
Skylar Raymond Sinclair
Nicholas George Sloane
Michelle Paige Smith
Mazie Tallulah Snell
Joslyn Lee Snow
William Thomas Solberg
Aleah Theresa Marie Soletto
Ty Jordan Soucy
Noah Thomas Souther
Claudia Maria Spaulding
Emma Sue Speranza
Alexander Nicholas Strater
Jack Strother
Laird Jackson Sullivan
Dillon Casey Surette
Satori Marie Swanson
Allison Nicole Syvinski
Kiah Mae Telheiro
Samantha Renee Tetreault
Brady Travers Thompson
Cameron Frederick Thornton
Kelyn Elizabeth Torrance
Riley James Trombley
Christianne Juliette Trudel
Jordan Amanda Tryon
Garrett Davis Vander Els
Jones Haskell Vicinus
Kian Robert Waddell
Murphy James Wall
Caleb Alexander Webb
Breanna Alice Welch
Jonah Cahill Willwerth
Morgan Marcella Witty
Alyssa Marie Wolfgram
Trisha Catherine Wright
Annabel Aida Zuba
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Winnacunnet High graduation 2024: Students told to 'do what you love'