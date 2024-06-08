'Welcome to The Club': Winnacunnet grads told to work hard, 'take everything by storm'

HAMPTON — Tony Piotrowski entered his senior year ranked first academically at Winnacunnet High School.

“I was hoping I dropped to third, so I wouldn’t have to give a speech,” laughed Piotrowski, who maintained his academic standing and was notified on Tuesday that he was, in fact, the valedictorian of Winnacunnet’s Class of 2024.

“I am very happy that I received (this honor), I worked hard for four years for this,” the North Hampton resident said. “I am very happy all my work culminated into this. I always thought I could get here. I had faith in myself.”

Anthony Piotrowski gives the Valedictorian Address at Winnacunnet High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Piotrowski addressed his fellow graduates and had a simple message.

“Follow your passion and do what you love,” he said. “Make sure you do what you love. If you do what you love, you won't have to work a day in your life, and I don't want to work a day in my life."

Piotrowski will attend Dartmouth College in the fall and study mathematics.

“My mother introduced me to math at a very young age. I love math, that's my passion,” Piotrowski said. “She pretty much worked with me, helped me build habits, and helped me get interested in learning. She was my motivation, she inspired me.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey returns to Winnacunnet

Maura Healey, who was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts in 2023, graduated from Winnacunnet in 1988. On Friday, she welcomed the newest members of "The Club."

“Go Warriors, congratulations Class of 2024, you did it,” said Healey, as she approached the podium. “You guys are going to do awesome things. It was an honor for me to be here and represent some of the alumni community and say, 'Welcome to The Club.'"

Massachusetts Governor and Winnacunnet Class of 1988 graduate Maura Healey addresses the graduates on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Healey called this year's graduation a "significant achievement."

"It’s significant because not only are you graduating from one of the best high schools in America, but you did it during one of the most challenging times in our country’s history," Healey said. “You started high school in the middle of a global pandemic that practically shut down the whole world. You figured it out, you adapted, and when you came together, you more than made up for lost time.”

Massachusetts Governor and Winnacunnet Class of 1988 graduate Maura Healey addresses the graduates on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Principal: A 'fun, great class' that overcame adversity

Winnacunnet High School Principal William McGowan, completing his 14th year in that role, called the Class of 2024 a “very fun class, a great class,” who overcame adversity.

"These students came here in the middle of a pandemic and had to deal with remote learning and a hybrid schedule,” McGowan said. “Fortunately, they transitioned back to real academics, and they transitioned very well. It’s been exciting to watch them grow. As with every year that goes by, it’s great to see (this class graduate) and move on.”

Emily McKenna receives her diploma from her dad and Winnacunnet basketball coach Jay McKenna on Friday, June 7, 2024.

McGowan told the latest graduates to continue to dream, continue to learn, and continue to do great things.

“Make a positive difference and celebrate life no matter what challenges you may face,” McGowan said.

School Resource Officer James Deluca poses with graduates Alicia Lewis and Emma Cora at Winnacunnet High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Salutatorian calls graduating 'bittersweet'

Luke Parish, the class salutatorian and student body president, said graduating is an exciting end to one chapter before the next one begins.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Parish, a Hampton Falls resident. “I am excited to go to college, but it’s sad to leave Winnacunnet. I really enjoyed my time here. I am excited to move on, and I am ready to move, but it’s sad to go.”

Parish asked his fellow graduates one thing as he spoke.

“Don’t sit back when you leave Winnacunnet,” he said. “Take everything by storm and work hard in your lives after you leave here. Don’t stop learning. I loved this community, my friends, my teachers, everyone. I have met so many fantastic people here."

Winnacunnett High School celebrated its graduates during a ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Parish will attend Yale University and major in chemistry with the goal of one day becoming a doctor, something he began to think about during his middle school days.

“My hard work has certainly paid off,” he said. “Taking classes here at Winnacunnet, like chemistry, biology and physics really solidified that I wanted to be (a doctor).”

Jack Nardone poses between his twin sisters Clara and Sofia at their graduation on Friday at Winnacunnet High School.

